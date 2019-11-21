GREENWOOD, S.C.—For the first time in his career, Kensho Yoshikoshi has received an All-Southeast Region nod, as announced by the Division II Conference Commissioners' Association on Wednesday morning.
With the honor, the senior is now the sixth Eagle to be recognized by the D2CCA since 2015 and the first to land on the first team list since Tom Read in 2017. Overall, Carson-Newman now has 36 All-Region players since 2004.
The D2CCA encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
Yoshikoshi has had quite the postseason in terms of accolades, this being the fourth major one he has been awarded. He was named an All-South Atlantic Conference first team selection and the league's Defensive Player of the Year. While he has been honored numerous times for his work on the pitch, he was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection this year, marking the third-straight year an Eagle has received the laurel.
During the 2019 campaign, the Tokyo, Japan native started in all 17 matches the Eagles played, logging the most minutes played at 1561. He scored three goals on the season to push his career total to five, all coming on headers. He logged a career day in the 4-2 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 2, scoring both of C-N's goals in the match. He accounted for one assist on the year with six of his 18 shots landing on goal.
He received his first-ever SAC AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week laurel on Nov. 5.
In his career with the Orange and Blue, Yoshikoshi started in all 34 of the team's games. All five of his goals in two seasons came exclusively off of headers. He paired the goals with three assists for a total of 13 points.
Yoshikoshi was one of six players from the SAC to be tabbed an All-Region player this season, five of those on the first team.
With the first-team honor, Yoshikoshi now puts himself in the running for D2CCA All-America honors. Those teams will be announced in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.