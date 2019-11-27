RUTLEDGE—The tenacious defense of the Grainger County High Lady Grizzlies stalled the Cosby High Lady Eagles in their second meeting of the season on Monday.
Cosby had more of a difficult time on the road against Grainger as poor shooting and turnovers dug them a hole. The Lady Grizzlies’ first-half start guided them the rest of the way as their defense protected a 52-31 victory.
“Games like this are really good for us,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “I thought we played better tonight than we did in our first two games. I feel like this game teaches us a lot to work with going forward. It’s always tough to play Grainger. They are one of the better teams you will find around here.”
Cosby (1-2) will not hold onto this loss, however, as early back-to-back matches against Grainger (3-1) allows this team to grow.
The Lady Eagles will not be leaving Grainger County High School for good this week just yet, though. They arrive back on Wednesday to face off against Cherokee to continue the Pizza Plus Thanksgiving Tournament.
The loss against Grainger accounted for a lesson to improve on for Cosby moving forward this week.
There was a lot to learn, too, especially going up against a defense such as Grainger’s.
The Lady Grizzlies held Cosby scoreless in the first six minutes of the game to open up on a 13-0 advantage. Grainger’s hot start sizzled down enough for Cosby to come within single digits before entering the second quarter.
“We got it going,” Lowe said. “Grainger is big and long so they got after it on the boards. They shot the ball very well, too, so all that killed whatever momentum we had going.”
It was not enough for the Lady Eagles, though. They could not knock down enough shots—only hitting two 3-pointers in the second quarter—in the first half to give Grainger a scare.
Grainger’s defense denied Cosby any open buckets inside and forced the Lady Eagles to fire from the perimeter in a gym where they could not find the touch.
“We were in some droughts with shooting,” Lowe said. “You can’t shoot like that against a good team like Grainger. There were times we are going almost five minutes without scoring. We have too much talent to be doing that. We know we can score.”
There was a small momentum push in the third quarter by Cosby, but it could never grab a single-digit deficit. Instead, the Lady Eagles remained down double digits for the final two quarters as Grainger’s defense limited Cosby to 15 points in the second half.
The night all started with the Lady Grizzlies stunning Cosby with an 8-0 run to begin the first period. The run did not slow down, either, after extending to a 13-0 run.
Cosby did calm the Lady Grizzlies’ hot first quarter by outscoring them 10-4 in the final two minutes of the first quarter. The Lady Eagles still trailed 17-10, though.
“We had a really slow start,” Lowe said. “That hurt us. We didn’t score for the first five minutes of the game and it put us in a hole.”
Entering the second quarter, Grainger took advantage of open shots starting with a trey from Sydnie Hayes. Her 3-pointer began a 12-3 run for the Lady Grizzlies.
Cosby only hit two baskets in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Lauren Ford and Kinley Coggins. On the other side of the scorebook, Grainger entered eight players into the scoring column as Alla Maloney added back-to-back baskets.
The Lady Eagles could not work around Grainger’s defense as they trailed 29-16 at the half.
The deficit created a difficult process for Cosby to overcome in the third quarter, but Grainger’s 14-point lead was cut to 10.
A lot of the damage came from Coggins and Ford from behind the perimeter as each of them hit two 3-pointers apiece. The combined 12 points cut Grainger’s lead to just 38-28.
“Coggins shot the ball great from outside tonight,” Lowe said. “She hit a lot of 3’s for us tonight coming off the bench. That helps us a lot whenever someone can come off the bench and give us points like that.”
Even though Cosby shot 4-of-6 from the perimeter, it could not cut the deficit down to single digits before entering the final quarter.
Quite the opposite occurred for the Lady Eagles to start the fourth quarter after going 0-4 from 3-point range. The poor start allowed Grainger to increase its lead.
Junior Matty Tanner knocked down two shots from downtown to give the Lady Grizzlies a 47-28 lead, and after a technical foul on Lowe, Grainger extended its lead to 20 points.
Grainger cruised to victory after claiming the large advantage and ended with the 52-31 win.
“We have to continue to battle and get a little more out of the post,” Lowe said. “We have to play more physical and have that mindset to want to do it. We know our schedule doesn’t get any easier. This is why we want to play good competition.
The Lady Eagles will try for their second win on Wednesday back at Grainger County High School against Cherokee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.