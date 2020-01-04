COSBY—Gracie Myers of the Cosby High Lady Eagles came in clutch in the final seconds as she secured Cosby’s win over the visiting Greenback Lady Cherokees on Friday.
Greenback stole the lead with roughly two minutes remaining in the game, but Myers erased that lead with her triple. She was soon needed once more as Cosby only led by two with nine seconds remaining. Myers knocked down both free-throws of a one-and-one for the 45-41 lead that stuck for the victory.
“Myers made some big plays for us down the stretch,” Cosby’s head coach Cody Lowe said. “We got lucky to win that game. I give credit to Greenback for how hard they played. We didn’t play like our usual selves there and still pulled it out. Myers had to come up clutch for us but we shouldn’t have been in that situation.”
Cosby (9-6, 4-0 District 2-A) dodged a close call against Greenback (6-6, 3-1 District 2-A) which would’ve ended Lowes’ 30 game winning streak in District 2-A.
Instead, Lowe extends his winning streak to 31 games with a couple of his players coming up big for him.
“Our district win streak doesn’t come up much, but we know we have success in our district,” Lowe said. “We got lucky and made a couple of more plays than Greenback did to keep that streak alive.”
Myers dropped 11 points along with her game-sealing free throws, but Bralyn McGaha led the way with a team-high 14 points.
Cosby had its hands full with Greenback’s Anna Morris, though She finished with a game-high 22 points, and nearly completed a winning effort for Greenback.
Morris’ chance of a game-tying or go-ahead shot was taken away as the Lady Eagles forced a big turnover with 20 seconds remaining. From there, it was a matter of knocking down shots at the line, as Myers did.
“I think we played well with our backs against the wall,” Lowe said. “We got comfortable after being up double digits and that set us back. Luckily, we were able to play well in that type of situation.”
Greenback and Cosby began the first couple of minutes trading layups as neither team could separate itself by more than two.
Morris had eight of Greenback’s 10 points, while McGaha scored eight of Cosby’s 12 points.
The Lady Eagles upped their lead to 15-10 to begin the second quarter as Leia Groat knocked down Cosby’s first triple.
The five-point advantage by the Eagles soon doubled as a 9-4 run broke out by Cosby to force the Lady Cherokees into a timeout. Out of the timeout, Cosby gradually began to slip away from the Lady Cherokees.
A 5-1 run to end the first half captured Cosby a 29-18 lead with McGaha earning 13 of Cosby’s points.
Back-to-back buckets from Gracie Myers built Cosby’s lead to 13 points. Soon after both teams entered a period of missed baskets, as neither could find an offensive rhythm.
Morris finally broke the scoring drought as she knocked down the first basket to cease a scoreless five minutes from both sides.
Greenback fed off of Morris’ score for a small 6-2 run, but still trailed 35-27 heading into the final quarter.
“Morris is tough to defend,” Lowe said. “She’s a great player and very versatile. She knows how to get into the paint and create her own shot. I know we will have our hands full when we go to Greenback.”
A quick two by McGaha was countered with a 3-pointer from Greenback for the deficit to be cut to seven points to begin the fourth.
The Lady Cherokees began a 10-0 run during the fourth quarter which erased the deficit as they stole the lead. Morris began to take over, but it was Kierra Bishop’s triple that grabbed Greenback the advantage.
“Greenback took advantage of what we lacked,” Lowe said. “We missed layup after layup and Greenback began to make some shots and erased the deficit. We had our backs against the wall and knew we had to make some plays.”
An advantage that did not last long, though.
Myers drilled a 3-pointer for the Eagles to be back on top 42-40.
Greenback’s chance of tying or taking the lead disappeared as a turnover gave the ball back to Cosby. Myers was sent to the line and knocked down the closing free throws for the victory.
The Lady Eagles return to action on Monday, as they’ll look to top a big road challenge at Alcoa. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
