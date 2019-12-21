NEWPORT—The intra-county rivalry still belongs to the Cocke County Lady Red after Friday’s big night from the 3-point line against the visiting Cosby Lady Eagles.
The Lady Red began their runaway in the first half with 3-pointers falling left and right for them to hit 8-of-9 for a double-digit lead. It almost seemed as if nothing could slow down Cocke County on its home floor, as Cosby troubled itself to match the Lady Red’s hot shooting, falling 63-38.
“This was a bit of a different game than in the past against Cosby,” head coach Jeremy Byrd of Cosby said. “We were fortunate to come out with another victory. We prepare for this game as we do any other game. We understand it’s a big game for the county, but we treat it no different and I think that helps us a lot.”
Cocke County (7-6) and Byrd now grab their sixth-straight victory over Cosby (5-5) since the rivalry renewed back in 2016 for a perfect record over the school on The Hill.
The record remained flawless for the Lady Red thanks to shooting 9-of-11 from behind the arc and forcing Cosby into 15 turnovers.
“Cocke County did all the right things to win this game,” head coach Cody Lowe of Cosby said. “Sometimes games go that way. I still thought we played pretty well, but we do have a lot to work on. One of those things is just being consistent for a whole game. We have to learn how to keep it going in all four quarters.”
Hot-shooting and hustle summed up the game for Cocke County, and it was led by Sydney Clevenger’s game-high 20 points, including five 3-point makes. Camryn Halcomb followed behind with 16.
“I have been shooting all week,” Clevenger said. “I knew I had to shoot better if our team was going to be successful. I’m glad I could find my shot here in a game like this.”
On the other end, Cosby’s players had a hard time finding double figures with only Bralyn McGaha reaching the mark with 10 points.
The first half for Cocke County nearly opened up a 20-point lead after shooting 86-percent from the perimeter and four different players knocking a trey down.
“We shot it well tonight as a whole team,” Byrd said. “We have been working on this in practice every day. I knew the girls could have this kind of night because they practice a lot on their own. I don’t want to say I am surprised, but I didn’t expect them to come out like that.”
Cosby could not manage to slow the Lady Red down in the first half before the lead became too big to climb back from.
The Lady Red were able to stroll to victory as the fourth quarter came around and a lot was credited by the first-quarter start.
The 3-pointers fell for the Lady Red to begin the first quarter with their first six attempts dropping through the net. Cocke County only missed one of its seven attempts from long range in the quarter.
The help of the 3-point line, especially Clevenger’s three triples, gave the Lady Red a 21-11 lead. Cosby could not bite into the lead as it trailed 23-13 after one.
Clevenger continued to attack in the second quarter with back-to-back baskets to start out. Along with Clevenger continuing to hold the hot hand, the triples continued to fall as well.
Cocke County knocked down back-to-back 3’s to build a 35-16 advantage.
“It’s tough to defend a team that is shooting like that,” Lowe said. “We saw them hitting 3’s and tried to match with them. We got down by double digits and could never get it back.”
The Lady Eagles slowed Cocke County’s tempo down in the final four minutes of the first half to only allow four points, but it was not enough. Clevenger’s 16 points escalated the Lady Red’s lead to 39-20 at the break.
Shots continued to fall for the Lady Red to begin the second half as a 7-3 run gave them a 46-23 lead.
“I feel like we did a good job on the defensive end to protect our lead,” Byrd said. “We knew we had to contain their shooting. We wanted our defense to turn into offense. After slowing them down we wanted to get hot, and fortunately, we were able to do that.”
Clevenger picked up her third foul midway through the third, which led her to the bench and tampered with the Lady Red’s offensive rhythm.
A low scoring quarter left Cocke County with a 20-point lead.
Cocke County’s 48-28 lead was too much to punch back at in the final eight minutes for the Lady Eagles.
Cosby continued to be outscored in all four quarters as the game came to a close.
“We knew what we were up against,” Lowe said. “This shows we have to get better. We have to take care of the ball and learn how to value possessions.”
After the Lady Red stole the first matchup between the two, both will meet again at Cosby High School for round two on February 4.
