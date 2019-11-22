COSBY—It took a gritty effort in the fourth quarter, but the Cosby High Eagles emerged victorious in their home debut over Grainger on Thursday.
Despite trailing at the end of the second and third periods, the Eagles were able to hang around close enough to come from behind for a 67-64 victory over Grainger Grizzlies, giving first-year head coach Kurt Brooks his first career victory.
“I liked the way we closed out the game, but I didn’t think our effort was where it needed to be, especially in the first half,” Brooks said. “Good thing about playing at home, though, is you have a home crowd to pick you up.
“When the crowd gets into it, it’s easy to get up. We’ve got to find a way to get into it for all four quarters and rely on ourselves, though.”
Cosby (1-1) was led by Braden Shaffer’s 27-point outing, while junior guard Trey Johnson added 13 and fellow senior Jeremy Wise poured in 10 more in Thursday night’s victory.
“I can’t say enough about Braden,” Brooks said. “We’ve played two games and he’s played all 64 minutes. We’ve asked him to be a leader for this team, and he’s done that so far. Trey and Jeremy really stepped up as well, tonight. I liked the energy they all brought.”
Grainger also had a trio break into double figures as Luke Jones led the team with 17 points. Emmanuel Atkins added 14 and Brody Grubb followed with 10 of his own. The Grizzlies put up most of their points from behind the arc, sinking 10 shots from long range to make it difficult on Cosby all night.
“They move the ball really well in order to get guys open looks,” Brooks said. “They’re a well-coached team, a veteran team and very disciplined. It felt like they hit everything they put up tonight.”
The Eagles made great adjustments on the defensive end to close out the night, which helped them secure the victory.
Cosby limited Grainger to 13 points in the fourth, and only four made shots from the field after giving up a combined 39 points through the second and third periods.
“You have to give Grainger credit,” Brooks said. “They shot the ball very well tonight. We came out with a 2-3 matchup zone, but transitioned to a man-to-man look so we could keep guys covered in the second half.”
Making big shots down the stretch was pivotal in coming from behind in the fourth, as well. Shaffer and Wise combined to knock down a trio of 3-point baskets, while Shaffer took care of business at the charity stripe in the final minutes to help preserve the lead and secure the win.
Cosby and Grainger traded baskets through the first period, as the Eagles came away with a 13-12 lead going into the second.
Both teams put on an offensive showcase in the second quarter, combining to put up 39 points in eight minutes. Grainger put up the majority of those points with 22, taking the lead from Cosby early in the period with a 12-5 run in the first three minutes.
The Eagles would respond, but the Grizzlies would hold the lead over Cosby by the halftime buzzer, as they led 34-30 at the break.
Cosby took the lead back with a 9-3 run to start the second half, but Grainger would again reclaim the it before going into the fourth.
As a team the Eagles were able to heat up from 3-point range, sinking three shots from deep to take a 39-37 advantage early in the third quarter. Grainger would find its touch from long range as well, though, as the Grizzlies connected on five shots from behind the arc to help spur a run as the period wound down to take a 51-48 lead into the fourth.
The way Cosby started the fourth quarter helped push them to an eventual victory on Thursday.
While holding Grainger to just four points through the first five minutes of the frame, the Eagles put together a 13-4 run to take the lead for good. Cosby inherited the lead off a made 3-pointer from Shaffer with 6:20 to go. He would add another a minute later, while Wise would sink one on the very next possession to put the Eagles ahead 61-55 with 3:18 remaining.
Grainger wouldn’t go away quietly, as it was able to bury two more from deep to keep within a possession of the Eagles. Cosby was still able to salt the game away and come up with one more defensive stop to close out its first victory of the year, and first of Brooks’ coaching career.
Cosby will take part in the Thanksgiving Tournament held at Grainger High School next week. The Eagles begin the first of their three-game slate on Monday when they take on Chuckey-Doak.
