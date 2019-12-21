NEWPORT—A stage as big as the one set when Cosby and Cocke County high schools meet on the hardwood is typically reserved for upperclassmen to dominate.
In the initial renewal of the rivalry, players like Isaiah Benjamin and Santana Haney rose to the occasion to lead their teams to victory in the boys’ games. For the girls, names such as Shayla Stewart and Mallory Clevenger come to mind when thinking of Lady Red head coach Jeremy Byrd’s unbeaten streak against the cross-county rival.
On Friday, though, it was time for the next generation to step up, and Cocke County’s underclassmen answered the call.
“Having our girls step up in this setting is huge,” Byrd said. “It’s huge for the direction of this program. I was thrilled with our overall performance and hope this carries over as the season moves along.”
Four of the Lady Red’s starters suited for the first time in the inter-county squabble, but more than left their mark in their first attempt. Led by an explosive performance from Sydney Clevenger, CCHS stayed in firm control of the outcome from the very beginning.
Getting shots to fall early was critical to the Lady Red’s success on Friday, but having the wherewithal to keep a large lead the entire night showed great maturity from a group just stepping into their second year at the high school level.
“Our girls were really nervous coming into this,” Byrd said. “Hailey (Moore) and Heavan (Baxter) were the only ones that had ever played in this environment. Our sophomores had a lot of anxiety coming in, but to shoot the way we did to start the game really helped alleviate that pressure, I think.”
Sydney Clevenger manufactured one of the best performances seen in the recent rebirth of the series, scoring 20 points and seeming virtually unstoppable when pulling up from behind the arc as she knocked down five 3-pointers in the matchup. She only missed one shot from deep.
“I’ve been low on shooting the last three games,” Sydney Clevenger said. “I was just hoping my shots would start falling again. Once I made the second one I was starting to feel it.
“We didn’t plan to shoot so many from deep, but once they started falling it was hard not to.”
As a team the Lady Red started hot from long range, burying six 3-pointers in the first quarter, and eight in the first half. Sydney Clevenger had four of those makes in the first 16 minutes, and played a large role in the game never surfacing into a close contest.
“That first quarter set the tone for the game,” Byrd said. “The game plan going in was to drive to the basket. We wanted to get inside and work our way out. I was surprised we got so many open looks that early. Once we started making them we told them to keep shooting them.”
Sydney Clevenger wasn’t the only sophomore to rise to the occasion, though. Camryn Halcomb and Gracie Gregg also had tremendous outings in their first taste of the rivalry.
The duo combined for 22 more of the Lady Red’s points, and were intricate pieces to their success on defense and the boards.
“We can talk about scoring all night, but Gracie Gregg is one I point to that made a huge difference,” Byrd said. “She nearly had a double-double in just rebounds and steals. I thought it was a total team effort on our part.”
The two will play once more this year, that contest being played at Cosby. The Lady Red getting the first matchup will bode well for their confidence, but playing in a road setting will be an even bigger test for the young group.
“I imagine that come February, when we play again, it’s going to be tough down there,” Byrd said. “Getting this one was great, but we have to make good out of it moving forward.”
