NEWPORT—The regular season may be in the books, but Thursday night played out like a prelude of what could be to come in the postseason.
Going into Thursday’s season finale, the top spots in both the boys’ and girls’ standings were still up for grabs. The Bridgeport Lady Rockets locked up the top seed in their league after grinding out a win over Grassy Fork, ensuring they wouldn’t face a tiebreaker with Parrottsville.
A tiebreaker will still have to be settled on the boys’ side, though. Both Parrottsville and Grassy Fork, who have each only lost to each other, picked up wins on Thursday to leave them as co-league leaders. The top seed will be decided at the league’s postseason meeting before the tournament begins.
Northwest was able to move into the fourth spot on Thursday by defeating Cosby to complete the season sweep of the Eagles for the year. The Cosby Lady Eagles moved into a tie for third after defeating the Northwest Lady Patriots to close the year. Their tiebreaker with Grassy Fork will also be decided at the postseason meeting.
BRIDGEPORT 36, GRASSY FORK 33 (GIRLS)
With the top seed on the line going into the postseason, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets rose to the occasion and locked up the No. 1 spot with a 36-33 victory over Grassy Fork on Thursday.
Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets in scoring with a game-high 13 points. Kionna Williams also hit double figures with 11. Grassy Fork was led by Alexis McGaha, who finished with 10 points.
The Lady Ravens were able to give Bridgeport a scare late in the fourth, but the Lady Rockets rallied in the final minutes to reclaim the lead and hold on for the win.
Bridgeport held the early advantage with a 10-7 lead after one that turned into a 16-12 lead at the half. Grassy Fork continued to fight back, cutting Bridgeport’s lead to two going into the fourth.
The Lady Rockets would surrender the 26-24 lead they carried into the final frame, as Grassy Fork led by one with three minutes left. Bridgeport knocked down clutch shots down the stretch, though, and came up with crucial defensive stops to pull out the victory.
BRIDGEPORT (36): Madylyn Bible 13, Kionna Williams 11, Alexis Evans 8, Ava Wheeler 2, Calie Presnell 2.
GRASSY FORK (33): Alexis McGaha 10, Shylee Shelton 9, Madison Miller 9, Abigail Stokley 3, Chloe Hance 2.
GRASSY FORK 52, BRIDGEPORT 33 (BOYS)
Needing a win to guarantee a share of first place at season’s end, the Grassy Fork Ravens came out on top in their season finale with a 52-33 victory over the Bridgeport Rockets.
Cyler Davis had a big night for the Ravens, putting up a game-high 24 points in the victory. Fellow Raven Kannon Surber joined Davis in double figures with 11. Hayden Smith was the Rockets’ leading scorer with nine points.
Grassy Fork jumped out to an early lead, taking an 11-4 lead after the first period and building it into a 25-11 advantage at the half.
The Ravens left little doubt in the game’s outcome with an explosive third quarter. They put up 21 points to start the second half, taking a 46-20 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 19-point win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (52): Cyler Davis 24, Kannon Surber 11, Peyton Raines 7, Hunter Gorrell 4, Cooper Davis 3, Trevor LaRue 3.
BRIDGEPORT (33): Hayden Smith 9, Blake Ellison 7, Kaden Shropshire 4, River Shropshire 3, Andrew McMahan 2, Devonte Wigfall 2, Karson Manning 2, Ethan Laws 2, Raeshon Palmer 2.
COSBY 35, NORTHWEST 22 (GIRLS)
Sitting at a stalemate at the half, the Cosby Lady Eagles broke free with a second-half sprint to the finish to pick up a 35-22 victory over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Shylee Weeks led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 16 points, while teammate Ariel Ottinger added another 11 in the victory. Jada Lorenzo and Brook Williams co-led the Lady Patriots with eight points apiece.
Cosby led early, but struggled to score in the second quarter. After leading 9-5 after one, the Lady Eagles were locked in an 11-all stalemate at the half.
Scoring struggles wouldn’t bother Cosby any in the second half. The Lady Eagles put up 24 points over the final 12 minutes to pull away for the road win. They led 24-17 after the third before going on to close out the 13-point victory to end the regular season on.
COSBY (35): Shylee Weeks 16, Ariel Ottinger 11, Kylee Cornwell 4, Ava Carver 2, Ella Hicks 2.
NORTHWEST (22): Jada Lorenzo 8, Brook Williams 8, Faith Robinson 4, Alicia Morales 2.
NORTHWEST 49, COSBY 37 (BOYS)
The Northwest Patriots put together an explosive second quarter that proved to be the difference maker in a 49-37 victory over the Cosby Eagles on Thursday.
Led by a trio of scorers in double figures, Leo Campos-Nuci put up a game-high 16 points for the Patriots. Benito Torres and Rolando Campos-Nuci each added 14 points apiece. Cosby was led by an 11-point outing from Tristian Ellison.
The Eagles held a 12-10 lead at the end of the first period, but Northwest took over the game before the half with a 19-point frame in the second. The Patriots went into the break with a 29-20 lead.
Northwest increased its lead to double digits in the third, taking a 38-28 advantage into the fourth. The Patriots were able to maintain that advantage over the final six minutes, as they went on to take a 12-point victory over the Eagles to close the regular season on.
NORTHWEST (49): Leo Campos-Nuci 16, Benito Torres 14, Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 14, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 3, Gage Carter 2.
COSBY (37): Tristian Ellison 11, Aiden Whaley 9, Jaxon Cameron 7, Mack Holt 4, Greycin Cobble 3, Austin Sprouse 3.
DEL RIO 46, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 13 (GIRLS)
Coming out of the gate strong, the Del Rio Lady Trojans brought the regular season to a positive end on Thursday with a 46-13 victory over Smoky Mountain.
Sierra Fisher led the charge for Del Rio with a game-high 11-point outing. Smoky Mountain was led by Alexis Kincheloe, who had four points.
Del Rio put up 26 points in the first quarter, which gave it a large lead that held the rest of the way. The Lady Trojans led 26-0 after the first period, and turned in a 32-2 lead at the half.
The lead continued to grow in the second half, as Del Rio built a 40-6 lead going into the fourth before going on to close out the 33-point victory.
DEL RIO (46): Sierra Fisher 11, Lexi Fleming 6, Jessi Swanger 6, Hannah Strange 6, Harlie Tocholke 6, Ariel Woody 5, Ella Serpico 4, Carley Welch 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (13): Alexis Kincheloe 4, Kassie Davis 2, Sophia Summerlin 2, Brylie Forrester 2, Tessa Clark 2, Lilly Rich 1.
DEL RIO 44, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 35 (BOYS)
Taking a small lead into the fourth, the Del Rio Trojans were able to snap their winless streak for the year by pulling away for a 44-35 triumph over Smoky Mountain on Thursday.
Eli Roberts led the Trojans with 18 points. Elijah Hembree added 10 points. Hunter Hurst led the Bears with a game-high 19 points.
Del Rio took an 11-8 lead after the first period, but had its lead cut by a point as it held a 23-21 advantage into the half. The Trojans continued to lead by two going into the fourth with a 33-31 margin, but were able to add some distance thanks to production at the free-throw line.
The Trojans pushed away for a nine-point win to close the night and regular season on.
DEL RIO (44): Eli Roberts 18, Elijah Hembree 10, Logan Bowlin 9, Kenneth Diaz 3, Cody Strange 2, C.J. Hopkins 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (35): Hunter Hurst 19, Bryer Henderson 8, Christian Walsh 4, Stevie Gallagher 2, Levi Reed 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 47, EDGEMONT 19 (GIRLS)
The Parrottsville Lady Parrots knew they’d need outside help to force a tie for first place at the end of the regular season, but also knew they had to take care of their own business first.
The Lady Parrotts didn’t get the help they needed, but still finished the year on a high note and locked up the second seed for the postseason with a 47-19 victory over the Edgemont Lady Panthers.
Destiny Reese had an explosive night in the victory, leading the Lady Parrotts with a game-high 22 points. Blake Clevenger also reached double figures with 11. Edgemont was led in scoring by Kenzie Stuart’s eight points.
Parrottsville got off to a strong start with an 18-2 lead at the end of the first period, and turned in a 35-10 advantage at the half. The Lady Parrotts continued to push their advantage in the second half, taking a 45-15 lead into the fourth before closing out the 28-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (47): Destiny Reese 22, Blake Clevenger 11, Kirsten Moore 3, Abby Niethammer 3, Adisen McNealy 2, Mekiah Reed 2, Cee Geen McNealy 2, Brooke Clevenger 1, Javin Campbell 1.
EDGEMONT (19): Kenzie Stuart 8, Cianna Davis 4, Kadence Watson 2, Kera Clevenger 2, Diamond Hyde 2, Kenley Jones 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 42, EDGEMONT 34 (BOYS)
The Edgemont Panthers put up a fight, but in the end the co-league-leading Parrottsville Parrotts rose up to pull out a 42-34 win on the road to close the regular season.
Cooper Kelley led the Parrotts with a game-high 21 points. Edgemont was led in scoring by Jerome Cofield, who had 12 at the end of the night.
Parrottsville led 14-7 after the first period, but Edgmeont cut the Parrotts lead down to two by the half with a 19-17 deficit going into the break.
The Parrotts were able to extend their lead in the second half, though. They led 30-25 after the third period, and were able to pull away in the fourth to close out the eight point win and secure a share of first place for the regular season.
PARROTTSVILLE (42): Cooper Kelley 21, Leland Sartain 8, Logan Hommel 5, Braxton Stump 4, Ben Watts 2, Alex Fine 2.
EDGEMONT (34): Jerome Cofield 12, Luke Jones 6, Levi Fox 6, Ethan Watson 4, Haiden McMahan 4, Jack Hicks 2.
