COSBY—Thursday was not the home debut the Cosby High Lady Eagles had hoped for.
Grainger dominated from the opening tip, taking a 57-33 victory on the road over the Lady Eagles.
“I thought our effort was there, but execution wasn’t,” Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe said. “We’ve got to be executing better than we did tonight. We put ourselves in a hole, and it was hard to come back.”
The Lady Grizzlies were led in scoring by Alia Maloney’s game-high 10 points. The Lady Eagles were led by Bralyn McGaha’s eight points.
Cosby (1-1) opened the season with a victory at Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, but were not as successful against a Grainger (2-0) team that’s enjoyed success at the top of its league in Class AA over the last several seasons.
If anything, Thursday was a prime example of why preseason practices are so vitally important to how a team starts the season. The Lady Eagles didn’t have a full team until just a week before the season started, as a few of its members didn’t join the team until the end of Cosby’s state tournament soccer run in Murfreesboro.
“We’ve had maybe seven our eight practices with everyone present,” Lowe said. “We’re rusty right now. Hopefully the more we practice the better it’ll get for us.”
Fortunately the team will get as much on-court experience as it can withstand next week in the Grainger Thanksgiving Tournament that will be held at Grainger High School. The Lady Eagles will play three nights next week in a tournament-like atmosphere against some of the best teams from all around the east Tennessee region.
“The first five games of our season leave us with a brutal stretch,” Lowe said. “We get Grainger again on Monday, then get two Class AAA schools in Cherokee and Morristown East. That’s what we wanted when we made the schedule, though. We want to challenge our girls early because we know it’ll make us better in the long run.”
If nothing else, it’ll allow the team to move on from Thursday night’s rough home outing. Cosby will open its stay at next week’s holiday event when it gets a rematch with Grainger on Monday at 8 p.m.
Cosby was held without a made shot from the field in the first quarter, and made matters worse with a number of turnovers that led to points on the other end for Grainger. The Lady Grizzlies led 17-4 after the first period, knocking down three shots from long range to pad their early lead.
“I thought we ran our offense well,” Lowe said. “We just didn’t get shots to fall. That was the story of our night. We got some really good looks but just couldn’t get them to go in. On top of that, turnovers hurt us. Against a team like Grainger, you can’t have empty possessions and expect to win.”
Grainger buried two more shots from deep in the second, helping pad their lead going into the half. Cosby didn’t find its first make from the field until there was 5:18 left in the first half off a drive to the cup from Bralyn McGaha.
The Lady Eagles were able to generate more offense in the second period, and had an overall better outlook from an effort standpoint to close the half, but still went into the locker room trailing 27-13.
What little momentum the Lady Eagles may have gained to close the first half was quickly erased to start the second half.
Grainger wasted no time extending its lead in the third quarter, all while holding Cosby without any points until there were just 43 seconds left in the frame. The Lady Grizzlies outscored Cosby 14-3 in the third to take a 41-16 lead into the final period of play.
Although Cosby was able to put up 17 points in the fourth, it’s best scoring effort of the night, it wasn’t enough to overcome the advantage Grainger built up throughout the night. The Lady Grizzlies closed out the final eight minutes and wrapped up the 24-point victory at the Eagles’ Nest.
