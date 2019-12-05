There’s little in the way of slowing down the Newport Grammar Warriors, as they continued to roll with victories over Pi Beta Phi and Pittman Center to start this week.
The Warriors put up a total of 123 points over the first two nights of the week, defeating both Pi Beta Phi and Pittman Center by a combined score of 123-27. Kyler Hayes led the team in scoring in Monday’s victory with 26, while Oren Hazelwood was the team’s leading scorer on Tuesday with 20.
The Lady Warriors split their contests to start the week. They were successful in topping Pi Beta Phi, but came up short in a comeback bid on the road at Pittman Center on Tuesday. Carsie Ellison was the Lady Warriors’ leading scorer both nights.
NGS returns to action Thursday night with a trip to Jones Cove. That matchup is set to tip off at 6 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 36, PI BETA PHI 25 (GIRLS)
Led by a strong performance from Carsie Ellison, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors picked up a 36-25 victory over Pi Beta Phi and Monday night.
Ellison led all scorers with 20 points. Pi Beta Phi was led in scoring by Faith Hadden’s eight points.
NGS opened Monday night’s contest with a 12-4 lead, and turned in a 21-9 lead at the half. Ellison had done most of her damage by the break, putting up 15 points and sinking three shots from behind the arc to put the Lady Warriors ahead by double digits.
Newport Grammar’s lead continued to grow in the second half, as it took a 33-16 lead into the fourth before going on to close out the 11-point victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (36): Carsie Ellison 20, Emersen Smith 6, Maddie Kinkead 2, Addison Woods 2, Cherish Walker 2, Ayla Cole 2, Leah Hammonds 2.
PI BETA PHI (25): Faith Hadden 8, Columbia Haun 5, Haley Sandstrom 5, Kyndall Barrett 4, Joselyn Mejia 2, Natalie Velazquez 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 57, PI BETA PHI 21 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors dominated from start to finish on Monday night, taking a 57-21 victory over Pi Beta Phi.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Kyler Hayes’ game-high 26 points. Izaiah Hall added another 10 to also reach double figures. Pi Beta Phi was led in scoring by James LeNeve with 13.
NGS opened the game with a 20-3 lead after the first period, and held a 38-10 lead at the half. Hayes had 20 of his 26 points by the halftime intermission. He and Hall combined for 28 points through the first 12 minutes.
The Warriors’ lead continued to grow in the second half, as they took a 51-17 lead into the fourth before going on to close out the 36-point triumph.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (57): Kyler Hayes 26, Izaiah Hall 10, Oren Hazelwood 7, Ethan Fine 3, Will Sutton 3, Tucker Hembree 3, Skylar Hall 2, Dylan Fox 2, Josue Holt 1.
PI BETA PHI (21): James LeNeve 13, Carlton Gheesling 5, Sean Thompson 2, Nate Norton 1.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
PITTMAN CENTER 30, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 23 (GIRLS)
Trying to rally from an early deficit, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors came up just short on Tuesday night at Pittman Center, as they fell 30-23 on the road.
Carsie Ellison led Newport Grammar’s effort with a game-high 15 points in the loss. Pittman Center was co-led in scoring by Delaney Shults and Sadie Moore, who each put up 14 points.
Pittman Center opened the night with a 12-4 lead after the first period, and raced into the half with a 21-6 advantage.
NGS still struggled to find an answer as the second half began, as it continued to trail 23-9 going into the fourth. The Lady Warriors outscored Pittman Center 14-7 in the fourth, and held it to just nine points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory.
Pittman Center outlasted Newport Grammar’s late effort to secure the seven point victory.
PITTMAN CENTER (30): Delaney Shults 14, Sadie Moore 14, Reese Ownby 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (23): Carsie Ellison 15, Emersen Smith 6, Addison Woods 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 66, PITTMAN CENTER 6 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors wasted no time disposing of Pittman Center on Tuesday, as they pounced early to claim a 66-6 victory on the road.
Oren Hazelwood led the Warriors in scoring with a game-high 20 points. Izaiah Hall and Will Sutton each posted double figures as well. Hall finished with 12 and Sutton added 11.
NGS raced out to a 32-3 lead after the first period, and held Pittman Center scoreless in the second to take a 40-3 lead into the half. Hazelwood had 18 by the intermission.
The Warriors continued to roll in the second half, extending their lead to a 53-6 advantage by the end of the third before going on to finish off the 60-point victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (66): Oren Hazelwood 20, Izaiah Hall 12, Will Sutton 11, Kyler Hayes 6, Ethan Fine 5, Dylan Fox 4, Loghan Styles 2, Taylos Thomas 1.
PITTMAN CENTER (6): Holden Garrett 3, Skyler Floodquist 3.
