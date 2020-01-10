NEWPORT—As tough as Tuesday night’s outing was, both the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors bounced back with positive results over Pittman Center on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors fought back from a first half deficit to grind out a 3-point victory. They overcame shooting woes in the first half to put up 17 points in the third quarter, which made all the difference in picking up the win.
As for the Warriors, they came back from a tough outing against Catons Chapel to make quick work of Pittman Center. They led by 37 points at the half before going on to win by 46 at the end of the night.
Newport Grammar will finish out the regular season next week with matchups on the road at Wearwood and Pigeon Forge. NGS will play at Wearwood on Monday and Pigeon Forge on Tuesday.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 36, PITTMAN CENTER 33 (GIRLS)
The Newport Grammar Lady Warriors closed out their final home outing in exciting fashion, coming from behind to top Pittman Center 36-33 on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors were led in scoring by Carsie Ellison’s 16 points. Emersen Smith added 12 more. Pittman Center was paced by Sadie Moore, who also finished with 16.
Pittman Center held the early advantage with a 9-6 lead after one, and carried a 15-10 lead into the half. NGS shook its first-half shooting woes to open the second half, though, putting up 17 points in the third.
Ellison led the Lady Warriors with 10 of her co-game-high total in the third, giving them a 27-21 lead going into the fourth. Newport Grammar was able to maintain its advantage over the final six minutes in order to close out the come from behind victory on Thursday.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (36): Carsie Ellison 16, Emersen Smith 12, Maddie Kinkead 3, Ayla Cole 2, Leah Hammonds 2, Addison Woods 1.
PITTMAN CENTER (33): Sadie Moore 16, Delaney Shults 9, Ryan Wear 4, Macy Wilson 2, Lucie Garcia 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 57, PITTMAN CENTER 11 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors quickly shed any woes leftover from Tuesday’s loss to Catons Chapel with a 57-11 victory over Pittman Center on Thursday.
Izaiah Hall led the nine Warriors that posted scoring figures with a game-high 14 points. Will Sutton also hit double figures with 10. Pittman Center was led by Holden Garrett’s five points.
Newport Grammar led 14-4 after the first period before holding Pittman Center scoreless in the second. As a result, the Warriors used a 27-0 run in the second period to take a 41-4 lead into the half.
With a large lead in hand, NGS was able to cruise in the second half. The Warriors went on to score 16 more in the final 12 minutes to pick up the 46-point victory in their final home outing of the season.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (57): Izaiah Hall 14, Will Sutton 10, Kyler Hayes 9, Ethan Fine 6, Dylan Fox 6, Josue Holt 5, Bo Proffitt 3, Skylar Hall 2, Oren Hazelwood 2.
PITTMAN CENTER (11): Holden Garrett 5, Wyatt Myers 4, Hayden Smith 2.
