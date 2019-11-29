The bracket is now set for the 31st annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic after the official drawing for the event was held Monday evening at the bank’s headquarters on Main Street.
All five local coaches were present for the drawing, along with coaches from Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County and Cocke County, who will compete in the tourney as local teams along with Morristown West.
A host of changes are on tap this year, starting with the bracket. Instead of 16 teams that have been the normal since the inception of the tournament 30 years ago, there are now 18 teams. Instead of teams competing for four days, the event will now stretch over five days, starting Dec. 26 at Hal Henard Gymnasium and continuing through Dec. 31.
While Andrew Johnson Bank remains the major sponsor of the Ladies Classic, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville has come aboard to lend support, and Adidas, a familiar name in sports, has also joined up as a sponsor for basketballs used in the event.
Ron Metcalfe, who has served as general chairman the past 10 years, resigned the position earlier this year and chairmanship was turned over to Butch Patterson, director of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department.
“Our goal is to be one of the top five girls basketball tournaments in the nation, and I think we are well on our way to becoming that,” Patterson told a large gathering Monday which included many of the volunteers who have served the tourney since its beginning. “The fact that the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is supporting us is huge. That’s a name that is familiar across this country. And we’ve already found out that this tournament is highly regarded by coaches that we’ve spoken to around the country. Some are already calling us wanting their names considered for next year’s Classic.”
Patterson also added that the best his investigation can determine, nine ladies who have played in the Ladies Classic have gone on to play professionally in the WNBA.
Another new event this year is a 3-point shooting contest that should add excitement to the 2019 show.
“We so very much appreciate the support that is shown by the businesses and fans across Greeneville and Greene County for the Ladies Classic,” Patterson said. “It takes a lot of volunteers to make this work, and many of those that have been with the tourney for years will continue in their jobs this season.”
Dana Hart, director of the Hall of Fame, was present and said she was thrilled that the tournament now carries with it the name of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Paige Hull, president and CEO of Andrew Johnson Bank, also spoke to the gathering, as did fellow banker Doug DeBusk. Another bank employee, Gary Compton, is serving as an assistant chairman along with Tim Bowman of the Recreation Department.
The bracket as completed now resembles the popular Arby’s Classic bracket. The Arby’s boys tournament at Bristol is one of the country’s longest-running and most popular events.
Local teams had already been penciled into the bracket with game times. The first game to be played on Thursday, Dec. 26, will pit Oak Ridge against Cocke County at 1 p.m. That will be followed at 2:30 by West Greene vs. Dobyns-Bennett.
The 4 p.m. game on Thursday will find Jefferson County going against East Hamilton of Chattanooga, followed at 5:30 p.m. by Chuckey-Doak taking on Lanier High of Georgia. The two evening games have Greeneville High meeting Upperman High of the mid-state area at 7 p.m., with the day’s finale finding the North Greene Lady Huskies going against Archer High of Georgia.
Action on Friday, Dec. 27, will start at 2:30 when the losers of the Oak Ridge/Cocke County game and the West Greene/Dobyns-Bennett contest meet. At 4 p.m. Rockcastle County (Ky.) will meet the winner of the Oak Ridge/Cocke County game. At 5:30, Morristown West will take on Dacula (Ga.). The 7 p.m. contest should really draw a lot of interest as South Greene drew Meigs County. The day’s finale will be at 8:30 with Parkersburg of West Virginia going against the winner of West Greene/Dobyns-Bennett.
The Saturday, Dec. 28, schedule will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through the tournament quarterfinals that evening. Games on Monday, Dec. 30, will also start at 9 a.m. and continue through the tourney semifinals that night. The final day of the event will be on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with the championship game slated for 6 p.m.
