NEWPORT—Grassy Fork and Parrottsville have been the league’s two best teams all season long.
It was proven in the regular season, as each team’s only loss came to each other. On Saturday, they’ll settle who the best is once and for all.
Both the Ravens and Parrotts were successful in their semifinal matchups on Friday, as Parrottsville had to grind out a win over upset-minded Northwest, and Grassy Fork topped a Bridgeport team that had already upset Edgemont in the quarterfinals.
The two will now meet Saturday to decide the 2020 champion, and stake their claim as being the undisputed best the league had to offer this season.
The boys’ championship game will come in the nightcap to end the 2020 edition of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament. Before the Parrotts and Ravens tip off at 8:45 p.m., their semifinal counterparts will battle it out in a consolation matchup.
Northwest and Bridgeport will settle third place in the boys’ bracket, with tip-off slated for 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 30, No. 4 NORTHWEST 28
The fourth-seeded Northwest Patriots brought the fight, but Parrottsville will indeed play to defend its title on Saturday.
They had to survive a gritty, low-scoring affair, but the top seed Parrottsville Parrotts got through to the championship round with a 30-28 victory over No. 5 seed Northwest on Friday.
The Parrotts were led in scoring by Cooper Kelley with 14 points. Rolando Campos-Rodriguez was Northwest’s leading scorer, finishing with a game-high 18.
Parrottsville got on the board first with a free-throw from Leland Sartain, but Campos-Rodriguez had the game’s first make from the field with a 3 from the corner to put the Patriots on top early.
Both teams struggled to find the basket early in the first, as Northwest’s 3-1 lead remained through the first three-and-a-half minutes of the period. Soon after, the Parrotts put up back-to-back scores to take a 5-3 lead with two minutes left in the first, forcing the Patriots to take a timeout.
Scoring began to heat up for both teams as the first quarter wound down, but it was Northwest taking the fight to the defending champs with an 11-7 lead after one.
Northwest extended its lead to seven with a 16-9 advantage through the first three minutes of the second period. The Patriots’ patience on offense not only paid off in points, but kept the ball out of Parrottsville’s hands.
Parrottsville picked up a basket late in the frame, but still trailed Northwest 16-11 at the half.
The basket seemed to have a lid on it to open the second half, as both teams again struggled to score. Parrottsville was able to get within two of the lead at the free-throw line before Ben Watts connected on the tying basket in the paint off an offensive board with 3:25 left in the third.
Watts gave the Parrotts the go-ahead bucket to give them their first lead since the start of the game with another make in the paint, capping a 6-0 Parrottsville run. Both teams traded the lead over the final two minutes before the Patriots took a 22-21 lead at the end of the third.
A Lucas Donnelly 3 to start the fourth extended the Patriots’ lead to four, but Parrottsville would have the margin back down to one with four minutes remaining. Cooper Kelley then gave the Parrotts the lead with a deep 2 with 3:45 remaining.
Parrottsville continued to lead 26-25 with two minutes to play. After a make from the line and a big 3 from Kelley, the Parrotts held a 30-25 advantage with just over a minute remaining.
Benito Torres hit a trey with time winding down, and Northwest had a shot at the tie or the win with 18 seconds left. However their shot at the win was off the mark, allowing Parrottsville to hold on for the 30-28 victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (30): Cooper Kelley 14, Leland Sartain 6, Ben Watts 4, Braxton Stump 2, Alex Fine 2.
NORTHWEST (28): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 18, Benito Torres 5, Lucas Donnelly 3, Leo Campos-Nuci 2.
No. 2 GRASSY FORK 46, No. 6 BRIDGEPORT 29
The Grassy Fork Ravens are going to play for a championship.
Those are words the Grassy Fork community have been longing to hear all season long, and now it’s become reality. The second-seeded Ravens took care of No. 6 seed Bridgeport in Friday night’s semifinal, picking up a 46-29 victory over the upset-minded Rockets.
Kannon Surber led the Ravens in scoring with a game-high 16-point outing. He was joined in double figures by Cyler Davis’ 14 points. Bridgeport was led in scoring by Keagan Hall with seven points.
Grassy Fork led 3-0 to start the game, but Bridgeport fired back with four unanswered to take its first lead of the night. The Ravens came back with a 6-1 run to hold a 9-5 lead with a minute left in the first. They held that lead the rest of the period to take into the second.
Bridgeport opened the second with a 3-point make from Karson Manning, immediately cutting the margin down to one, but Grassy Fork put together a 5-0 run to push ahead by six with a 14-8 lead.
A River Shropshire 3 got the margin back down to three, but the Ravens had another run to answer with, this time with eight unanswered points. Grassy Fork built a double-digit lead with a 22-11 advantage with just under two minutes left in the half.
Grassy Fork led by as much as 16 in the final moments of the half before taking a 30-16 lead into the locker room.
The Ravens scored five quick points to open the second half, taking a 19-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. The closest Bridgeport could get back within was 17, as Grassy Fork built a 20-point lead before the third period came to a close. The Ravens carried a 40-21 lead into the fourth.
Grassy Fork pushed its advantage past the 20-point plateau once more to start the fourth, scoring four unanswered to take a 44-21 lead with three minutes left. As the outcome was essentially decided, both teams worked in their bench to finish the night.
Bridgeport was able to eat back into the deficit, but it was Grassy Fork coming out with the 17-point victory to secure a spot in Saturday’s championship.
GRASSY FORK (46): Kannon Surber 16, Cyler Davis 14, Trevor LaRue 8, Hunter Gorrell 6, Cruz Coggins 2.
BRIDGEPORT (29): Keagan Hall 7, Zander Ball 4, Kaden Shropshire 4, Karson Manning 4, River Shropshire 3, Andrew McMahan 2, Devonte Wigfall 2, Blake Ellison 1, Jake Ellison 1, Raeshon Palmer 1.
