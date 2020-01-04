COSBY—The Cosby High Eagles found some needed confidence after they breezed by the Greenback Cherokees on Friday.
The fourth win in District 2-A of the 2019-2020 campaign for the Eagles came in dominating fashion. The Eagles took control early and never relented as they cruised to a 65-36 victory over the Cherokees.
“I know we had a lead the whole time and grabbed a big victory, but we could’ve played better,” Cosby’s head coach Kurt Brooks said. “I didn’t like the way we started the game and at halftime, I told my team that. We came out and finished the second half much better. We had more energy and played with more of a purpose.”
Cosby (11-4, 3-0 District 2-A) earned a second straight victory with the win over Greenback (1-9, 1-3 District 2-A) after dropping two in the Maryville Christmas Tournament last week.
A district win is a confidence booster for what the Eagles have coming up, as their next six games will be on the road.
“We have a tough little stretch coming up,” Brooks said. “I think once we finish this stretch we will see what we are made of. It is tough on the road, but it builds you as a player and as a team. We made this kind of schedule to help us later on in the postseason and that’s what this road stretch will gear us up for.”
Cosby will not play at home again until January 21 against Sevier County, who reached the TSSAA Class AAA State Tournament just a year ago.
Sevier County adds to a tough schedule that awaits the 2020 slate with Alcoa up next and Elizabethton again shortly after. Fortunately, the Eagles have already had a tough beginning to their schedule to gear them up for the challenges ahead.
“We’ve had a tough schedule already,” Brooks said. “I don’t think there is any pressure on us because we’ve had some tough opponents to open the season. I know it gets a little tougher, but all this does is make us better. We have to find it in ourselves to want to compete every single night no matter who we are playing.”
Before entering yet another heavy slate, Cosby took care of business at the Eagles’ Next, where it remained undefeated for the season.
“Once we get back from that road stretch, I want us to keep this winning streak alive here at home,” Brooks said. “We have played so well at home, but we will have to start playing better with who is coming to Cosby later in the season.”
The Eagles started the game with a 7-0 lead. Greenback could not match Cosby’s scoring as it only scored two points in the first six minutes. Cosby grabbed a 13-2 advantage but a quick four points by the Cherokees cut the Eagles’ lead to 13-6 before heading into the second quarter.
Johnson upped Cosby’s lead back up to double digits after he scored the Eagles first five points of the quarter.
The triples began to fall for the Eagles as three different players hit in three different spots beyond the arc. The 3’s only added to Cosby’s 10-0 run for a 28-8 lead.
As Greenback cut the deficit to 15 points, Jeremy Wise began to feel it from downtown, hitting back-to-back 3’s to extend Cosby’s lead back to 20.
The Cherokees could not do much to cut the deficit anymore as the balanced scoring attack from the Eagles grabbed them a 35-18 lead at halftime.
The start of the third quarter provided a spark for the Eagles as an 8-0 run forced the Cherokees to call a timeout. After 10 straight points by Cosby, Greenback finally knocked down a bucket but trailed 48-19 with the third quarter winding down.
“The start of that third quarter is exactly how we want to play,” Brooks said. “We came out with a spark of energy on both sides of the ball. We played with intensity and were aggressive on offense. We can’t be lazy out there just because we have the lead. We have to set the tone the whole game.”
The third quarter closed with Cosby taking a 54-24 lead with it to the final eight minutes. As the Eagles led by 30 points, the work was finished by the underclassmen to lock up the win.
