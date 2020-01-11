SNEEDVILLE— It’s no wonder Cosby’s coaching staff is so confident in Trey Johnson.
With a hostile home crowd yelling at a fever pitch, Johnson not only attacked the rim repeatedly but calmly pulled up for a 3-point shot with the score tied in the final minute. Of course it went in, but the game still wasn’t over.
That is, until Johnson sank two foul shots with 14 seconds on the clock to make it a two-possession game. Even though time remained, Johnson and his teammates knew they had prevailed.
And indeed they had as the 10th-ranked Eagles erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Hancock County 67-63 on Friday night, leaving Cosby alone at the top of the District 2-A standings.
Needless to say, the last two of Johnson’s game-high 33 points were by far the most satisfying of the night.
“I knew it was over by then. Hancock is a good team and we knew we had to come in here and play hard to win,” Johnson said. “Coaches just told me to attack. I knew I could and it help us win.”
Cosby (12-5, 5-0 District 2-A) trailed 57-44 when Braden Shaffer buried a 3-pointer with 4:35 to play. And when Shaffer turned a steal into a layup before Chad Styles made it a 57-54 game with his left-wing triple, Johnson put the Eagles on his shoulders.
Just 19 seconds later, Johnson stole the ball away and threw down a breakaway dunk, and the technical foul for hanging on the rim only seemed to drive him even more.
“I knew the two people up front were putting pressure so I just read the passing lane and dunked it,” Johnson said.
The score didn’t stay tied 60-60 very long after Hancock County (7-9, 3-1) pulled even on foul shots, as Johnson freed himself from the top of the key and stroked the go-ahead 3-pointer to make it 63-60. The triple capped a 19-3 Cosby run before throws and turnovers helped the Eagles eventually emerge victorious — their 17th straight triumph against Hancock County.
Shaffer also hit double figures with 14 points, six of them coming in the fourth quarter in which he and Riley Galler both sank a foul shot in the waning seconds to keep Cosby in the lead.
“I’ve been preaching a certain toughness to them all year, and I think that competitive nature is coming out,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “We practice late game situations a lot. It’s situations I put them in at practice but they’re the ones going out and doing it. At the end of the day, it was them having enough heart to go out and say I’m going to stop my guy.”
It wasn’t easy though.
Hunter Hatfield didn’t shy away from the 3-point shot if given enough space. Hatfield knocked down six 3-pointers through the first three quarters and added eight more points in the fourth to finish with 32 for the Indians. He answered Johnson’s go-ahead 3 by driving to the rim for a layup, cutting Cosby’s lead to 63-62 with 24 seconds to play.
And things heated up after his sixth triple late in the third quarter as Brooks protested a no-call on what he believed to be a push-off, running out on the court and receiving a technical foul. Hatfield drained both foul shots to give the Indians a 50-39 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Joe Ferguson joined him in double figures with 18 points for Hancock County, tying Hatfield with 14 points in the first half alone. But the Eagles limited him to just one field goal in each of the final two quarters.
Hatfield also put the Indians ahead 16-14 after one quarter with his straightaway 3, and the lead reached 12 in the second quarter before Johnson drove to the rim in the closing seconds to pull Cosby within 36-28 at halftime.
“I found out how resilient we can be when adversity strikes. Good teams find a way to win and that’s what we did tonight,” Brooks said. “I credit a lot of that to Hunter Workman coming out. He does a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score. He brings a certain energy and toughness to practice every day. He’s a very unselfish player who doesn’t even care if he scores.”
Workman didn’t score this night, but the energy and toughness were undoubtedly there for Cosby.
Galler finished with 9 points for Cosby, finishing in the paint twice in both the first and second quarters. Jeremy Wise added 8 and scored his final basket with 1:17 in the third quarter, cutting Hancock County’s lead to 45-39.
Sitting down following the technical foul, Brooks credits his assistant coaches for helping him manage the rest of the game. One instance in particular, when coach Jody Lowe called for the Eagles to use a run-and-jump approach on defense — trapping the ball handler on the sideline multiple times in the second half.
“I just want to thank my coaching staff. They did a heck of a job,” Brooks said. “We’re not a tall basketball team, so we have to play in a full-court man-to-man. We turned them over a few times and we had space to work with, and that’s really what won this game. That turned our offense around, gave us the spark we needed.”
The win also marked Cosby’s 17th straight district win, five of which have come under Brooks.
Cosby pays a visit to Elizabethton tonight and Pigeon Forge on Tuesday before next Friday’s district contest at Jellico. All games are set for 8 p.m. start times.
