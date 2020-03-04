MORRISTOWN—It was a rough finish to the season, to say the least.
Cosby and Hampton battled back-and-forth with each other in the final minute of the Region 1-A semifinals, but only one could come out on top.
Unfortunately for the Eagles of Cosby, it was the Hampton Bulldogs who came out victorious with a game-winning shot underneath the basket for a 49-47 win. The Eagles faced quite a bit of physicality in the final seconds, too, which led to Hampton’s winning bucket.
“Hunter Workman fell and it gave them a look,” Cosby’s coach Kurt Brooks said. “I thought where we missed our chance was free throws down the stretch. Hampton was able to cut into our lead and it was enough to draw that play up at the end to give them the win.”
The 2019-2020 season for Cosby (24-10) now comes to an end. Hampton (24-10) stayed alive to advance to the Region 1-A championship against University High.
Cosby was led by Trey Johnson’s game-high 19 points and Braden Shaffer’s 15 points (14 in the first half). Only four players scored for the Eagles.
“Shaffer hit a few 3s in the first half to get us going in the right direction,” Brooks said.
“It was huge for Johnson to step up in the second half. He hit some big shots to keep us in the game. He had one missed dunk that flattened the momentum we did have, but he got it right back for a dunk to get the crowd going again,” Brooks added.
Hampton’s leading scorer was Rocky Croy with 11 points. Caleb Oaks followed with 9 and Conor Jones tallied 8 points in the win.
It was Croy who gave Hampton its first lead in the third quarter, too.
Cosby remained with the lead for the first 19 minutes of the game, until Hampton came closer and closer to finally snatch the lead. From there, it was a physical battle until the finish.
The Eagles had a 47-44 lead with under two minutes to play, but back-to-back buckets from the Bulldogs gave them the final advantage. Oaks hit what ended up being the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining.
Cosby never gained a valuable possession with what time was left for a chance at tying or winning the game.
“We missed a lot of free throws down the stretch that we shouldn’t have,” Brooks said. “That’ll give any team you play an advantage.”
It was a smoother start than finish for the Eagles.
After the two traded baskets to tip off the first quarter, Cosby struck a run.
The Eagles produced an 8-2 run for a 10-4 advantage. The lead continued to build, too, with the Bulldogs only making a single field goal in the last four minutes of the first.
Cosby took advantage of Hampton’s offensive struggles for an early 15-6 lead.
Shaffer continued to heat up in the second quarter after hitting back-to-back triples for his third three of the game. He helped the Eagles hold a 21-12 lead.
The Bulldogs ignited a 7-0 run after Shaffer’s basket to cut their deficit to only two points.
“We had a few missed assignments on defense,” Brooks said. “Hampton tries to beat you up inside and I don’t think we got to the ball at times as we should’ve.
The Eagles never lost the lead as the first half closed out. They managed to edge by with Shaffer’s 11 points in the second quarter.
Cosby led 28-24 at the half despite being outscored 18-13 in the second quarter.
Hampton gradually began to eat into the Eagles’ lead bit by bit in the third quarter.
“We were off to a good start,” Brooks said. “I told them before the game Hampton was a great team. We all knew that. They began to chip and chip at our lead. It’s just one of those things if you don’t convert free throws, it ends up in empty possessions.”
The score reached its first tie with under four minutes remaining in the quarter at 30-30, and Hampton didn’t let it last long. The Bulldogs grabbed a two-point advantage with Croy’s sixth points of the quarter.
Jeremy Wise took it right to the basket to spark a small 7-0 run for the Eagles to snatch the lead right back, giving them a 37-32 lead going into the fourth.
Hampton started the final quarter by knotting the score up at 37-37 with two-straight buckets.
The Bulldogs did grab a 39-38 lead, but it did not last long with Johnson’s three steals in the fourth to go along with six points.
Johnson’s efforts were not enough, though. The next time the Bulldogs had another lead was for the win with Oaks’ shot.
Oaks freed himself up with an aggressive move and earned Hampton a spot in the regional championship.
