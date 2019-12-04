ROCK HILL, S.C.—The Tusculum University athletic department is listed sixth in the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Echols Athletic Excellence Award standings following the conclusion of the 2019 fall regular season.
The Pioneers garnered 328.83 points of the six fall conference-sponsored sports the University offers including football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.
Tusculum recorded fourth place finishes in football and men’s soccer, while the women’s volleyball team tied for fifth place. The cross country teams each finished sixth at the SAC Championships, while the TU women’s soccer team placed ninth in the final league standings.
The football team posted its fourth straight top-tier finish in the conference as the Pioneers rebounded from a 1-3 league start and won three of its final four SAC games to finish at 4-4 in conference play. The men’s soccer team closed out its league slate going 4-1-1 in its final six conference matches to finish 5-3-2 in the SAC.
The women’s volleyball team made a huge turnaround from a year ago, posting a five-position improvement in the standings going from 10th to fifth. TU finished 15-14 overall, a nine-win improvement, as well as an eight-win improvement in conference victories going from 4-16 to 12-10 in SAC play.
Tusculum’s cross country teams posted a one-spot improvement in both the men’s and women’s SAC Championships from 2018, moving up from seventh to sixth place.
Wingate University leads after the fall season with 531.5 total points and is ahead of second-place Queens University of Charlotte with 447 points. Lenoir-Rhyne University is third with 435 points, followed by Carson-Newman University (424), Anderson University (354.5), Tusculum, Catawba College (264), Lincoln Memorial University (244), Mars Hill University (215.83), Newberry College (205.83), Coker University (94.5) and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (62).
The Echols Athletic Excellence Award is presented annually to the member athletic department that earns the highest point total based on cumulative final standings in each of the Conference's 20 sports. Regular season finish is used in the sports of men's and women's soccer, volleyball, football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's lacrosse, baseball and softball, while SAC Championship results are used for men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf and men's and women's indoor and outdoor track.
In the Echols Athletic Excellence Award formula, the champion will always receive 100 points and last place will receive 10 points regardless of the number of schools that sponsor that championship sport. The points earned for all other place finishes will vary based on the number of schools that sponsor that particular sport.
The Echols Athletic Excellence Award is named in honor of SAC Hall of Famer Doug Echols, who served as the league's first commissioner from 1989-2008.
