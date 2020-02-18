ROCK HILL, S.C.—Tusculum University guard Trenton Gibson has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men's Basketball Player of the Week announced league officials Monday.
Gibson, a sophomore from Murfreesboro, Tenn., led the Pioneers to a pair of SAC victories over Mars Hill (80-66) and Anderson (74-66) last week. He poured in 18 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals against Mars Hill, and netted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds with an assist and a steal at Anderson to claim sole possession of fourth place in the conference.
For the week Gibson averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
The 2019 SAC Freshman of the Year is second on the team in scoring averaging 13.7 points per contest (19th in SAC) including 18.5 ppg in his last four outings. Gibson leads the team in assists (4.0 apg – 6th in SAC) and free throw percentage (80.3% - 16th in SAC), and is third in rebounding (5.8 rpg – 16th in SAC).
The Pioneers (16-10, 11-7 SAC) have clinched their second straight winning season and a berth in next month’s SAC Tournament, also for a second straight year. TU will host Carson-Newman University on Wednesday for Pack the Arena Night at Pioneer Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m. following the TU/C-N women’s game at 5:30 p.m.
