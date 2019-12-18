NEWPORT—An up and down evening at home left Newport Grammar split between games held against Northview Academy on Monday night.
While the Warriors picked up yet another victory, the Lady Warriors were left with a loss at the hands of the Lady Cougars.
Monday marked Newport Grammar's final outing before the holiday break. NGS will look to come back stronger on the other side of the new year when it returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 by hosting Caton's Chapel for a 6 p.m. tip at Newport Grammar School.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 57, NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 37 (BOYS)
Clamping down defensively after the first quarter, the Newport Grammar Warriors pulled out a 57-37 victory over Northview Academy on Monday.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Kyler Hayes, who had a game-high 24 points. Izaiah Hall also reached double figures for NGS with 13. Northview was led by Bryston Cross' 15-point outing.
Newport Grammar led after one, but gave up more points than it had hoped in doing so. The Warriors were ahead 17-14 after the first period, but were able to put distance on the Cougars before the half, taking a 31-21 lead into the break.
Hayes had 17 of his game-high total by halftime, 11 of which he posted in the first quarter.
The Warriors continued to stymie Northview's offensive attack in the second half, holding the Cougars to just six points in the third quarter as NGS pulled out to a 45-27 advantage going into the fourth.
Newport Grammar closed the game on a strong note as well, getting its lead to 20 before the final horn sounded.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (57): Kyler Hayes 24, Izaiah Hall 13, Will Sutton 9, Ethan Fine 9, Bo Proffitt 2.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY (37): Bryston Cross 15, Evan Potider 8, Brandon Van Meter 4, Kevin Durmaz 4, Aiden Boivin 2, Jared Hammond 2, John Regan 2.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 57, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 10 (GIRLS)
The week before Christmas didn't get off to the start the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors had hoped for, as they were met with a lopsided defeat at the hands of Northview Academy in a 57-10 romp at home.
Northview was led in scoring by Josie Hovner's game-high 14 points, while Izzy Harris added 12 more. Newport Grammar was paced by Emersen Smith with five in the loss.
The Lady Cougars opened the game with an 18-3 lead at the end of the first, and turned it into a 34-6 advantage at the half. NGS was rendered scoreless to start the second half, as Northview expanded its lead to a 52-6 edge before finishing out the dominant road win.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY (57): Josie Hovner 14, Izzy Harris 12, Jenna Riley 6, Savannah Bates 6, Jordan White 4, Emma Sawyer 3, Reese Bedenbaugh 3, Kayleigh Smith 3, Lillian Sims 2, Maddy Cox 2, Olivia Lykes 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (10): Emersen Smith 5, Carsie Ellison 3, Addison Woods 2.
