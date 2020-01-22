ROCK HILL, S.C.—Tusculum University distance runner Nicole McMillen has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field Runner of the Week for the week ending Jan. 19, the SAC office announced Monday.
McMillen set the school and conference record in the 5,000 meters at the Gamecock Opener at the University of South Carolina on Saturday, winning the race by nearly 27 seconds with a time of 17:01.33. McMillen shattered the school record of 18:20.47 set at the 2018 SAC Championship meet, and broke the conference record of 17:10.78 set in the same race by Hannah Wolkenhauer of Queens.
The Pickering, Ontario native qualified provisionally for the NCAA Division II Championship in the women's 5,000 meters with her performance, and is currently ranked eighth nationally in the event.
Tusculum will return to competition on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Carolina Challenge.
