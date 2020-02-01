DANDRIDGE—Kobe Parker missed his second dunk attempt and received a technical foul for hanging on the rim. But he came back with a vengeance before halftime.
Just seconds later, Parker found a clear path again and this time flushed the ball through the net to give Jefferson County an 11-point halftime lead. Transition baskets began to add up quickly and eventually took their toll as the Patriots rolled past Cocke County 73-46 Friday night.
Parker had already dunked once in the second quarter and threw down another in the fourth. He finished with 18 points to lead all scorers. Only one of his field goals came outside the paint, as he buried a 15-foot jumper to open Jefferson County’s second-half scoring. Tommy Griffin, Jordan Mullins and Braxton Chaney all hit double figures in their final home conference game. Griffin scored 14, Mullins had 13 and Chaney added 12.
But the Fighting Cocks (6-18, 1-10 District 2-AAA) came out swinging and even tied the score late in the first quarter. Isaiah Elliott gave CCHS an early 3-2 lead with the first of his two 3-pointers. Keaston Jackson then answered a five-point deficit by converting an and-one and a fast-break layup to tie the game 13-13. Jackson led CCHS with 16 points and Elliott buried four 3-pointers to finish with 12.
“I thought we started off very well,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “We were patient; we got good looks. But killed us were the run-outs where our guards weren’t getting back. Other than that, I thought we outplayed them in the first half.”
The Patriots (15-9, 9-2) never trailed after Griffin banked in his short jumper, giving JCHS a 15-13 lead after the first quarter. Two foul shots by Jackson cut the gap to 18-16 in the second quarter, but the Patriots responded with an 11-1 run to open a 29-17 lead. Parker ended the run with his first dunk.
Hayden Green scored through contact and Elliott buried his third triple to make it a nine-point game. And Josh Ellis made it 33-24 when he hit both technical foul free throws with 13 seconds until halftime. But Parker’s first basket of the second half began a 14-2 run, and JCHS led by double figures the rest of the game.
Elliott, Brazen Stewart and A.J. Mills each hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, but CCHS trailed 53-39 as the fourth began. Green and Jackson scored all 7 of Cocke County’s fourth-quarter points, with Green hitting a triple. Mullins and Chaney each knocked down a 3-pointer for JCHS, with Noah Bowman and Parker each dunking once in the final frame.
Mullins buried three 3-pointers for the Patriots, and Griffin added one along with a three-point play in the second quarter. Baylor Baxter and Zeke Ramos both scored in the third for CCHS, but the Fighting Cocks couldn’t get closer than 14 after Jefferson County’s second run.
“Our youth showed big time,” Evans said. “But this is the time of year where we’ve played enough basketball and we know what we have to do to win ball games. We’ve got to play for 32 minutes. We didn’t do that tonight.”
The loss was Cocke County’s seventh straight since its Jan. 6 win at Cherokee. And Jefferson County has now defeated the Fighting Cocks four consecutive times
The Fighting Cocks seek revenge against Cosby on the road Tuesday night. Start time is set for 8 p.m.
