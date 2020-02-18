ROCK HILL, S.C.—For the sixth time in her career and fourth time in 2019-20, Kayla Marosites was named the South Atlantic Conference's Player of the Week announced by the league on Monday to tie the school record for career honors.
Having won each of the last two and three of the last six weekly laurels, Marosites joins two-time All-American Haris Price as the only Lady Eagles with to win the award six times in a career. With her fourth, she passes Price for the prior single-season lead that the guard produced in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
It was another monstrous week for the Elizabethton, Tenn. native who averaged 21.5 points, 13 rebounds while adding six assists, four blocks and a steal going 12-for-22 from the field and burying all 17 foul shots she took in double-digit wins over Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba.
She logged her 19th double-double of the year finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes on the floor helping Carson-Newman dismantle Lenoir-Rhyne 102-66 to start her week.
Saturday proved to be an historic day for the senior. Marosites racked up 25 points making all 15 of her foul shots adding 13 rebounds and two assists for her 20th double-double of the year. She passed her former teammate, Briana Smith, for 11th on the school's scoring list as she sits five points shy of the top 10 bringing her career rebounding tally to an even 1,000. Of the four previous players to achieve the feat of 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in school history, only one did not play in the 1980s, Shari Buford. Buford had 1,496 points and 1,058 rebounds from 2006-10.
Marosites set the school's single-game flawless record at the free-throw line going 15-for-15 passing a duo that had made all 14. In Division II this season, only two players have made more without a miss.
In the national landscape, the two-time all-conference pick is in the top five of the country in double-doubles with 20 ranking sixth in both total rebounds and rebounds per game. Marosites is 19th in the nation in free-throw percentage making 89 percent at the stripe.
Marosites leads the Lady Eagles in a Wednesday night showdown at Pioneer Arena against Tusculum for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.