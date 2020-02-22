COSBY—It took a couple of trips to the foul line, but Bralyn McGaha got the three points she needed to join Cosby’s 1,000-point club. And then she added a 3-pointer.
The Lady Eagles’ press wreaked havoc on Hancock County once again, helping Cosby cruise to a 65-32 victory in Friday’s District 2-A semifinal round.
McGaha went 1-for-2 in her first trip to the charity stripe, but she hit both on her next trip. Just 25 seconds later, McGaha’s straightaway 3-point attempt rattled into the net for a 20-6 lead. The junior point guard finished with 11 points, driving to the rim once in the second and third quarters. Lady Eagles head coach Cody Lowe presented McGaha the 1,000-point ball at halftime during the Cosby boys’ semifinal game.
“It feels good to get it off my back, to have it out of the way,” McGaha said. “It feels a lot better doing it here (at home) in front of everybody.”
Gracie Myers led the Lady Eagles (19-12) with four 3-pointers and 20 points. She had already drained two 3-pointers in the first 1:30, and she hit a transition layup and a baseline jumper to hit double digits 4:15 after the opening tip.
Myers added to it in the second quarter, hitting a 12-foot jumper and a right-wing triple as part of a 12-0 run. And with the Lady Eagles comfortably ahead late in the third, Myers buried another triple for a 52-25 lead. The margin grew to 55-25 before the fourth quarter began.
Just over a minute later, Lauren Ford invoked the running clock. Ford knocked down a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer, which rattled in and built a 62-25 cushion.
“Mom and I talked about it, that I just really have to step it up if we’re going to go far this year,” Myers said. “If we really want to go far, we all have to contribute so I knew I had to start making shots too.”
The win was Cosby’s ninth in 12 games, and the Lady Eagles improved to 43-0 against conference opponents since Lowe took over as head coach in 2017. Six of those wins have come in the District 2-A Tournament. It also marked the sixth consecutive district tournament semifinal loss for Hancock County (8-19), which defeated Jellico to advance to Friday’s semifinal round. Three of those six district semifinal losses have come at the hands of Cosby.
And it was the Lady Eagles’ eighth straight triumph in the rivalry.
Leia Groat, Kinley Coggins and Tessa McGaha all hit from the paint in the opening quarter. The Lady Eagles took a 23-8 lead to the second quarter, where Gracie Johnson buried a 3-pointer to help Cosby score 12 straight points. Ali Smith’s 10-footer with 2:19 in the half helped Cosby take a 40-12 lead to the locker room.
“We did a good job of creating turnovers early and sharing the basketball,” Lowe said. “Gracie Myers did a great job. When she’s got some confidence, she can shoot the ball as well as anybody around I feel like. We just need that out of her.”
Coggins just missed double figures, finishing with 9 points. Seven of them came in the third quarter as she hit 3-of-4 free throws and scored Cosby’s first two baskets of the second half. Sabrina Keller drove to the basket and began a 14-2 run which stretched until the fourth quarter.
Payton Neely led the Lady Indians with 11 points. The first of her two first-quarter field goals pulled Hancock County as close as it would get at 5-2. Neely and Lanie Dalton also hit two baskets in the opening frame to match Cassie Seal with 6 points. Lexi Linden hit Hancock County’s lone 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Indians couldn’t get any closer than 30 points.
“Just something about playing on The Hill,” Lowe said. “It’s one of the best home court advantages in East Tennessee.”
The Lady Eagles face Greenback for the District 2-A championship Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., following the consolation final between Hancock County and Washburn.
