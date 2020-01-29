NEWPORT—Toward the end of the season in the boys standings, spots 3-6 were all tightly contested down the stretch.
Bridgeport came out on the bottom end of that list, but proved it belonged toward the top on Tuesday night after the sixth-seeded Rockets knocked off the No. 3 seed Panthers to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
Northwest also advanced to Friday’s semis, as it eliminated Cosby with a strong second-half showing on Tuesday in order to move on and make up half of the final four teams in the boys’ tournament.
For the girls, Del Rio already made up one quarter of Friday’s final four. No. 3 seed Grassy Fork added their name to that list with a victory over sixth-seeded Centerview. It’s the Lady Ravens second consecutive trip to the semifinals.
No. 4 NORTHWEST 44, No. 5 COSBY 34 (BOYS)
The second half was all the difference in Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup between the No. 4 seed Northwest Patriots and No. 5 seed Cosby Eagles.
While the Eagles led by six at the half, Northwest would go on to outscore them 26-10 in the second half to advance to the semifinals of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament with a 44-34 win.
Northwest will await the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between top seed Parrottsville and No 8 seed Del Rio. The Patriots will meet the winner of that matchup on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Rolando Campos-Rodriguez led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points. Benito Torres also reached double figures with 10. Cosby also had a pair of scorers in double figures. Austin Sprouse finished with a game-high 14 while Greycin Cobble had 11.
Cosby got off to a hot start, scoring eight points in the opening minute to take an 8-0 lead over the Patriots. Cobble sunk back-to-back triples to start the game, helping give Cosby and early advantage.
The Eagles would lead by as much as 10 in the first quarter before taking a 14-6 lead into the second.
Northwest fought back before the end of the half, though. The Patriots were able to wreak havoc with their full-court press, causing turnovers and limiting Cosby to just five points through the first four minutes of the period.
Northwest closed the gap to a mere point at 19-18, but the Eagles were able to score five unanswered to close the half with a 24-18 lead going into the locker room.
Cosby immediately extended its lead back to eight to start the second half, but an 8-0 run by Northwest tied the game at 26-all. The Patriots took their first lead of the night at 30-28 with 1:47 left in the third after another steal and score in transition.
Northwest extended its lead to five, taking a 33-28 advantage into the fourth.
Cosby scored four unanswered to start the quarter, but a 3 by Leo Campos-Nuci pushed the advantage back to four. Torres followed with a make from behind the arch of his own while drawing contact on the shot. He converted the 4-point play to give the Patriots a 40-32 lead with four minutes left to play.
Torres connected on a mid-range jumper the next possession to put Northwest ahead by 10, which would end up being the dagger. Cosby would cut the lead to eight, but with the clock against it did not have enough time to form a late rally.
Northwest would go on to secure the 10-point victory on Tuesday to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
NORTHWEST (44): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 12, Benito Torres 10, Cornelio Campos-Nuci, Leo Campos-Nuci 8, Lucas Donnelly 2, Brandon Millette 2.
COSBY (34): Austin Sprouse 14, Greycin Cobble 11, Jaxon Cameron 5, Aiden Whaley 2, Tristian Ellison 2.
No. 3 GRASSY FORK 55, No. 6 CENTERVIEW 36 (GIRLS)
Book the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens back into the semifinals, as they’ll compete for a spot in the title game for a second year in a row.
The No. 3 seed Lady Ravens held a double digit lead at the half over No. 6 Centerview, but used the second half to extend that lead and pull away for a 55-36 triumph on Tuesday. The win sends Grassy Fork to the semifinals, where it’ll await the winner of No. 2 Parrottsville and No. 7 Edgemont for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Friday.
Shylee Shelton led all scorers with 18 points for Grassy Fork. Alexis McGaha also reached double figures for the Lady Ravens with 13. Centerview’s highest scorer was Abby Zajac, who finished with 15.
Grassy Fork led 4-0 to start, but gave up a 9-3 run and trailed 9-7 midway through the first. The Lady Ravens came back with five unanswered to take a 12-7 lead late in the frame, and remained ahead 15-11 at the end of the period.
The 3-point shot aided Grassy Fork heavily in its effort throughout the night. It connected on three shots from deep in the first, and knocked down three more in the second. The Lady Ravens buried nine shots from 3-point range throughout the night.
The Lady Ravens extended their lead to nine early in the second with a 23-14 advantage. Centerview fought back to get within as close as five points of the lead, but still trailed 30-23 at the half.
Grassy Fork immediately went to work to extend its lead in the second half, scoring nine quick points to take a double-digit lead at 39-23. Centerview went half the third quarter before putting in their first basket, which led to a 6-2 run that cut the Lady Ravens’ lead to 12 points.
Centerview got within 10 of the lead, but back-to-back makes by Shaylee Coggins would give Grassy Fork a 46-33 advantage going into the fourth.
Grassy Fork put the game away by scoring eight unanswered to start the fourth, giving them a 21-point lead with 3:30 to go. Both teams emptied their benches to close out the night, as Grassy Fork went on to capture the 19-point victory on Tuesday.
GRASSY FORK (55): Shylee Shelton 18, Alexis McGaha 13, Chloe Hance 9, Shaylee Coggins 5, Kate Raines 5, Madison Miller 3.
CENTERVIEW (36): Abby Zajac 15, Emma Barrett 7, Mason McMahan 7, Carly Bramlett 3, Caroline Lloyd 2, Cadence Phillips 2.
No. 6 BRIDGEPORT 43, No. 3 EDGEMONT 26 (BOYS)
Defense was the direct culprit in the No. 6 seed Bridgeport Rockets’ upset of the No. 3 Edgemont Panthers on Tuesday.
The Rockets smothered the Panthers from start to finish with their pressure defense, keeping Edgemont’s shooters uneasy and holding them under 30 points in a 43-26 victory. Bridgeport will now advance to the semifinal round and await the winner of No. 2 seed Grassy Fork and No. 7 seed Centerview. That semifinal matchup will be held at 8:45 p.m. on Friday.
Raeshon Palmer led the the Rockets with a game-high 14 points. He was one of three scorers in double figures for Bridgeport. Kaden Shropshire and Zander Ball each added 10 apiece. Kalen Hawkins was the Panthers’ leading scorer with nine.
Edgemont took the opening lead as both teams traded baskets to start the game. The Panthers led 4-3, but gave up a 6-0 run to fall behind 9-4 with 2:30 left in the first period. Bridgeport extended its lead to a 12-5 advantage before the Panthers scored five unanswered to get back within a single basket of the lead.
The Rockets still carried a 14-10 lead at the and of one.
Bridgeport built on its lead to start the second, holding the Panthers to two points through the first three minutes of the frame to take a 10-point, 22-12 lead. Edgemont was able to work the deficit back down to single digits, but trailed 22-16 going into the half.
The Rockets pushed ahead for another double-digit lead in the first three minutes of the second half, taking a 27-16 lead with 3:35 left in the frame. Bridgeport’s lead would extend to 13 before the Panthers broke their scoreless drought in the quarter with two minutes left in the third.
Edgemont got the margin back down to 10, but Bridgeport scored once more to take a 33-21 lead into the fourth.
Just as soon as Edgemont had the deficit down to 10 again, Bridgeport scored seven unanswered to take a 41-24 lead with 2:20 left. The lead stretched as far as 19 points in the final minutes before the Rockets secured the 17-point upset of the Panthers.
BRIDGEPORT (43): Raeshon Palmer 14, Kaden Shropshire 10, Zander Ball 10, Karson Manning 5, Jake Ellison 2, Keagan Hall 2.
EDGEMONT (26): Kalen Hawkins 9, Jack Hicks 7, Jerome Cofield 4, Luke Jones 4, Darius Marshall 2.
