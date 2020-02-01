NEWPORT—The rubber match is set.
The only team to put a blemish on No. 1 seed Bridgeport’s otherwise perfect record will take on the Lady Rockets in Saturday’s championship game, as the Bridgeport Lady Rockets are set to meet the defending champion Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville for the title.
Bridgeport had little trouble putting away the Del Rio Lady Trojans in Friday’s semifinal. The Lady Rockets jumped out to a large, early lead in order to pull away for the 28-point triumph.
The scoreboard suggested otherwise for the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts, but didn’t tell the entire story. Their game with Grassy Fork was tightly contested for most of the night until foul trouble befell the Lady Ravens in the second half. Despite holding a lead late in the third, having three starters holding four fouls took its toll, allowing Parrottsville to retake the lead and pull away for the win.
While the rematch between Bridgeport and Parrottsville will be the main event of Saturday’s girls’ slate, both Del Rio and Grassy Fork will get one more game. The two will start the night’s festivities in a consolation matchup at 5 p.m. The girls’ championship game is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 BRIDGEPORT 45, No. 5 DEL RIO 17
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets showed why they were the top seed in the tournament in Friday night’s semifinal round.
Bridgeport utilized its size and defensive tenacity to pick up a 45-17 victory over No. 5 seed Del Rio, advancing the Lady Rockets to the girls’ championship game.
Madylyn Bible led Bridgeport in scoring with a game-high 15 points. She was joined by Alexis Evans as the two Lady Rockets to reach double figures. Evans finished the night with 10. Del Rio was paced by Jessi Swanger with seven points.
Evans put the first points of the game on the board with back-to-back buckets in the opening minutes. Both makes came off of offensive boards, as the Lady Rockets utilized their size advantage from the opening tip.
Alexis Flemming put the Lady Trojans on the board after forcing a turnover out of the timeout. Del Rio’s defense gave Bridgeport fits in the opening minutes, but the Lady Rockets were still able to work the ball inside to the post for an 8-0 run.
Bridgeport led 12-2 with two minutes left in the frame, with each of their six makes from the field coming from inside the paint. The Lady Rockets had just one made shot that wasn’t from close range, as they took a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The turnover bug hit Del Rio late in the first quarter, and carried over into the start of the second.
Bridgeport opened the second period with eight unanswered points in the first two minutes, giving it a 24-3 lead. Del Rio was scoreless in the second until Jessi Swanger knocked down a free-throw with 2:37 left in the first half.
The Lady Rockets remained aggressive for the remainder of the half, not giving up a single made field goal the entire second quarter to take a 29-5 lead into the break.
Bridgeport’s lead hit 30 points in the first minute of the second half, as the Lady Rockets put up six quick unanswered points to start the third quarter. Del Rio cut the margin back down to under 30 on two occasions, but still trailed 40-15 going into the fourth.
With the outcome already decided, both teams worked in their bench throughout the fourth quarter. Bridgeport went on to pick up the 38-point win and advance to Saturday’s championship game.
BRIDGEPORT (45): Madylyn Bible 15, Alexis Evans 10, Halle Kitchen 9, Callie Presnell 4, Kionna Williams 4, Kennadee Langford 3.
DEL RIO (17): Jessi Swanger 7, Sierra Fisher 5, Ariel Woody 3, Alexis Flemming 2.
No. 2 PARROTTSVILLE 58, No. 3 GRASSY FORK 36
Foul trouble led to a second-half spurt that resulted in Grassy Fork’s demise.
Rather than knocking off the defending champs, the third-seeded Grassy Fork Lady Ravens fell short of upsetting No. 2 seed Parrottsville in Friday’s semifinals. Instead, the Lady Parrotts topped the Lady Ravens 58-36 to advance to Saturday’s championship match.
Parrottsville was led in scoring by Destiny Reece with 12 points. She was joined in double figures by Blake Clevenger’s 11 points. Grassy Fork was led by Shylee Shelton, who finished with a game-high 17 points.
Over a minute elapsed off the clock before either team found a score. Parrottsville sunk a pair of free-throws while Grassy Fork answered with an Alexis McGaha bucket in the paint. Parrottsville added two more from the line before Reece posted its first make from the field to give the Lady Parrotts an early 6-2 lead.
Grassy Fork responded with a 5-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 7-6. Parrottsville reclaimed the lead, but a deep 3 from Shaylee Coggins put the Lady Ravens back on top, giving them a 12-8 lead at the end of the first.
Parrottsville cut the Lady Ravens’ lead to two early in the second, but Grassy Fork responded with a 6-0 run to take an 18-10 lead with just under four minutes left in the half. The Lady Parrotts halted the run with a Brook Clevenger 3 and a Isabella Wilson layup in transition to get the deficit back down to three with three minutes left in the second quarter.
The Lady Parrotts got within two of the lead before Grassy Fork scored four unanswered to up its lead back to six. Parrottsville was able to tie the game late, and take the lead on a buzzer-beating shot to hold a 26-24 advantage at the half.
Parrottsville pushed its lead to a 29-26 advantage before Grassy Fork fired back with a 5-0 run to retake the lead.
The Lady Ravens led 33-31 late in the third, but Shelton picked up her fourth foul of the evening with a minute-and-a-half left in the period and was forced to sit. The Lady Parrotts took advantage of her absence, reclaiming the lead with a 38-33 edge going into the fourth.
Grassy Fork entered the fourth with two starters holding four fouls, and a third that had already fouled out.
Parrottsville pushed its lead to nine in the first minute of the fourth with a 42-33 advantage. The lead was 12 with 4:09 remaining, as the Lady Ravens had been held scoreless since the late minutes of the third.
By the time Grassy Fork had snapped its scoring drought it had surrendered 16 unanswered points and trailed by 14. Shelton broke the drought, but fouled out shortly after with the Lady Ravens trailing 47-35 with three minutes remaining.
The closest Grassy Fork would get to the lead down the stretch was within 12. Parrottsville took advantage of the Lady Ravens’ foul trouble once more to salt the game away and pick up the 22-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (58): Destiny Reece 12, Blake Clevenger 11, Adisen McNealy 9, Kirsten Moore 8, Abby Niethammer 7, Brook Clevenger 4, Isabella Wilson 4, Javin Campbell 2, Cee Gee McNealy 1.
GRASSY FORK (36): Shylee Shelton 17, Alexis McGaha 9, Madison Miller 4, Chloe Hance 4, Shaylee Coggins 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.