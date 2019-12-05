LEXINGTON, Ky.—Tusculum University women’s volleyball outside hitter Emiah Burrowes was announced as the Division II Southeast Region Freshman of the Year, as released Wednesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). The Wesley Chapel, North Carolina native also earned a spot on the All-Region squad for her performance.
With the region nod, Burrowes advances to the All-America ballot. She is just the second Region Freshman of the Year in program history and the fifth player to earn first team All-Region laurels from the AVCA.
In her first year as a Pioneer, Burrowes compiled a team-high 332 kills and finished third with 217 digs. She also added 14 service aces, 11 assists, and 34 total blocks (five solo, 29 assists).
The South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year from Wesley Chapel, North Carolina was also named to the SAC All-Conference Second Team and the All-Freshman Team in her inaugural season in Greeneville. She was also the Applebee’s Female Student-Athlete of the Month for November.
The Pioneers finished with their first winning season since 2014 and qualified for the South Atlantic Conference tournament after finishing fifth in the league standings.
