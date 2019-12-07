NEWPORT—The race for third place in the boys’ elementary standings continues to tighten up with the regular season winding down.
Edgemont picked up a victory that could go a long way in securing itself a top three position once the postseason begins, as it knocked off Bridgeport on Thursday. With the Panthers’ victory, there are now four teams eyeing the third spot with just a handful of games left to be played.
At the top, the league-leading Parrotts have now won their last 11 games after dropping their season opener against Grassy Fork, and are four more wins away from locking up the top seed for the fast-approaching postseason.
Cosby and Grassy Fork each picked up wins on Thursday, as well. The Ravens remain in a tie for first place with Parrottsville, but don’t own the tiebreaker.
The Lady Parrotts cruised to a victory on Thursday, and now get another shot at the league-leading Bridgeport Lady Rockets on Monday. The last time the two teams met, they went through four overtimes to decide a winner. With the Lady Rockets remaining the lone unbeaten team, a win Monday would go a long way in securing the top spot going into next month’s elementary tournament.
The Lady Rockets remained unbeaten on Thursday with a win over Edgemont. Cosby, and Grassy Fork also picked up victories on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT 44, EDGEMONT 17 (GIRLS)
The Birdgeport Lady Rockets made certain they left Edgemont with as many losses on their record as they entered the night with.
Bridgeport topped the Lady Panthers 44-17 victory to stay unbeaten on the season as the year quickly winds down. Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets with a game-high 18 points. Edgemont was led in scoring by Kera Clevenger, who had nine.
The Lady Rockets opened the night with a 13-0 lead at the end of the first period, and carried a 30-7 lead into the half. Bridgeport continued to push the lead in the second half, taking a 44-11 lead at the end of the third before closing out the 27-point win on the road.
BRIDGEPORT (44): Madylyn Bible 18, Halle Kitchen 8, Alexis Evans 6, Chesnee Rollins 6, Calie Presnell 4, Kionna Williams 2.
EDGEMONT (17): Kera Clevenger 9, Cianna Davis 6, Kenley Jones 1, Logan Edmonds 1.
EDGEMONT 41, BRIDGEPORT 35 (BOYS)
Taking a second half lead, the Edgemont Panthers closed Thursday night’s game on a strong note to top the Bridgeport Rockets 41-35.
Jack Hicks and Jerome Cofield each co-led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points apiece. Kalen Hawkins added 10 more in favor of Edgemont. Bridgeport was led in scoring by River Shropshire’s 14-point effort.
Edgemont led 12-9 at the end of the first period, but Bridgeport fought back to tie the game at 18-all going into the half. Shropshire buried a pair of clutch shots from behind the arc to knot the game up.
With a balanced scoring effort, the Panthers reclaimed the lead at the end of the third, taking a 33-29 lead into the fourth. The Rockets couldn’t come up with the offense needed to make the comeback. They were held to just six points in the fourth, allowing Edgemont to pull out the six point victory.
Both Edgemont and Bridgeport will be at home to open next week. Bridgeport will host Parrottsville, and Edgemont will host Del Rio. Both games are set to start at 6 p.m.
EDGEMONT (41): Jack Hicks 15, Jerome Cofield 15, Kalen Hawkins 10, Ethan Watson 3, Tyson Sutton 2, Caden Lane 2, Luke Jones 1, Darius Marshall 1.
BRIDGEPORT (35): River Shropshire 14, Kaden Shropshire 5, Keagan Hall 4, Jake Ellison 3, Blake Ellison 2, Devonte Wigfall 2, Ethan Laws 2, Zander Ball 2, Hayden Smith 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 52, CENTERVIEW 9 (GIRLS)
It was a night for everyone to get involved for the Parrottsville Lady Parrots, as each member of the roster posted scoring figures in a 52-9 home win over Centerview.
Brooke Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts with nine points. Centerview was led by Abby Zajac with four points.
Parrottsville led 11-4 after a low-scoring first quarter, but opened the game up with an 18-point outing in the second to take a 29-8 lead into the half.
The Lady Parrotts continued to extend their lead in the second half, taking a 38-9 lead into the fourth before closing out the 43-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (52): Brooke Clevenger 9, Abby Niethammer 8, Blake Clevenger 6, Mekiah Reed 6, Cee Gee McNealy 4, Kirsten Moore 4, Javin Campbell 4, Adisen McNealy 4, Destiny Reece 4, Kate Kickliter 2, Isabella Wilson 1.
CENTERVIEW (9): Abby Zajac 4, Emma Barrett 3, Mason McMahan 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 56, CENTERVIEW 21 (BOYS)
The Parrottsville Parrotts continued to flex their muscle on Thursday night with a 56-21 victory over Centerview.
Leland Sartain led the Parrotts in scoring with a game-high 13 points. Logan Hommel and Payton Worex each joined him in double figures with 11 apiece.
Parrottsville opened the game with a 16-2 lead after one, and took a 32-9 advantage into the half. The lead would continue to grow in the second half, as the Parrotts led 48-15 at the end of the third period before going on to close out the 35-point victory at home.
Both Parrottsville and Centerview will swap roles on Monday. Parrottsville will travel to Bridgeport while Centerview hosts Cosby. Both games are set for 6 p.m. tips.
PARROTTSVILLE (56): Leland Sartain 13, Logan Hommel 11, Payton Worex 11, Alex Fine 6, Dolan Turner 5, Daniel Price 4, Tyson Webb 2, Devin Caldwell 2, Ethan Nease 2.
CENTERVIEW (21): Albert Liner 6, Brady Calfee 5, Aiden Flaten 4, Ethan Hurley 3, Jonah Loyd 2, Cameron Turner 1.
GRASSY FORK 47, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 4 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens maintained control from the opening tip to pull out a 47-4 home win over Smoky Mountain on Thursday.
The Lady Ravens were led in scoring by Stella Perry, who had 13 points, and Alexis McGaha, who finished with 11.
Grassy Fork led 17-0 after the first period, and took a 35-4 lead into the half. McGaha had 10 of her total scoring output by the break.
The Lady Ravens held Smoky Mountain scoreless the rest of the way, taking a 39-4 lead into the fourth before finishing the 43-point win at home.
GRASSY FORK (47): Stella Perry 13, Alexis McGaha 11, Chloe Hance 8, Madison Miller 5, Abigail Stokely 4, Kate Raines 3, Kinnlea Norwood 2, Ada Deaton 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (4): Alexis Kincheloe 2, Alyssa Susalla 2.
GRASSY FORK 68, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 6 (BOYS)
Needing wins to continue to challenge for the top spot in the league, the Grassy Fork Ravens cruised to victory over Smoky Mountain with a 68-6 triumph on Thursday.
The Ravens were led in scoring by Eli Gilliam’s game-high 14 points. Smoky Mountain was led by Hunter Hurst with four.
The 3-point line was kind to Grassy Fork on Thursday, as it buried eight shots from deep to pull away for the victory. The Ravens led 25-0 after one, and took a 32-4 lead into the half.
Grassy Fork’s lead extended throughout the second half, as it led 46-6 after the third before going on to finish off the 62-point home win.
Smoky Mountain will open next week with an open date, while Grassy Fork will be at home for a 6 p.m. tip against Northwest on Monday.
GRASSY FORK (68): Eli Gilliam 14, Cyler Davis 8, Drayden Sneed 7, Peyton Raines 6, Austin Gorrell 6, Spencer Moore 6, Jace Baxter 5, Kannon Surber 5, CJ Vance 4, Trevor LaRue 4, Hunter Gorrell 2, Ben Benton 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (6): Hunter Hurst 4, Bryer Henderson 2.
COSBY 53, DEL RIO 37 (GIRLS)
Closing each half on a strong note, the Cosby Lady Eagles rallied from an early deficit to top the Del Rio Lady Trojans 53-37 on the road Thursday evening.
Cosby was led by a trio of scorers that reached double figures. Ariel Ottinger led all scorers with 16. She led an offensive explosion in the fourth quarter, putting up 11 of her game-high total in the final six minutes.
Kylee Cornwell put up 15 points, and Shylee Weeks added another 10. Sierra Fisher was Del Rio’s leading scorer with 10.
Del Rio led at the end of the first with an 11-7 lead, but Cosby pushed back in the second, putting up 17 points to take a 24-16 lead into the half. The Lady Eagles buried three shots from 3-point range to aid their second-quarter effort. They would connect on five total shots from deep for the game.
Not ready to go away, the Lady Trojans narrowed the margin in the third, but Cosby still led 32-28 going into the fourth.
Leaving no doubt, Cosby put the game away with a 21-point scoring effort in the final frame to come away with the 16-point victory on the road.
COSBY (53): Ariel Ottinger 16, Kylee Cornwell 15, Shylee Weeks 10, Allie Ottinger 5, Gracie Jenkins 4, Ella Hicks 3.
DEL RIO (37): Sierra Fisher 10, Jessi Swanger 7, Hannah Strange 6, Ariel Woody 6, Vanessa Diaz 5, Lexi Fleming 3.
COSBY 49, DEL RIO 18 (BOYS)
After taking an early lead, the Cosby Eagles extended their lead the rest of the way to pick up a 49-18 victory on the road at Del Rio on Thursday.
Austin Sprouse led the Eagles with a game-high 13 points. Del Rio was co-led in scoring by Elijah Hembree and Logan Bowlin, who each posted five points.
Cosby took a 10-5 lead to start the game, and continued to limit the Trojans’ production on the offensive end over the next three periods. While holding Del Rio to five points in the second quarter, as well, the Eagles put up 18 to hold a 28-10 lead going into the half.
Sprouse put up 11 by the break, as he saw limited action in the second half.
Cosby continued to pull away over the final 12 minutes, taking a 40-12 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 31-point triumph.
Both Cosby and Del Rio will be on the road to open next week. The Eagles travel to Centerview while Del Rio will be at Edgemont on Monday. Both events are set to start at 6 p.m.
COSBY (49): Austin Sprouse 13, Oaklon Cameron 7, Aiden Whaley 6, Ethan Cardwell 6, Greycin Cobble 4, Jaxon Cameron 4, Tristian Ellison 4, Caden Henderson 3, Aiden Butler 2.
DEL RIO (18): Logan Bowlin 5, Elijah Hembree 5, Eli Roberts 4, Kenneth Diaz 2, Zyki Robinson 2.
