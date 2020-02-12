COSBY—Down by one in the final minute, the Cosby High Eagles needed just one basket to propel them to victory.
With three chances to do so, though, the Eagles came up empty. Alcoa’s defense, which had been tough all night, came up with the stops it needed down the stretch to deny Cosby of a victory over the District 4-AA leader.
The Tornadoes escaped a raucous Eagles’ Nest with a 56-55 victory on Tuesday.
“I just think they made a few more plays down the stretch than we did,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “We lost capability to make a play at the end. I thought Alcoa did a great job defensively. They’re a great defensive team. Very physical. At the end of the day they made the stops when they needed to.”
Trailing 56-52 with just over three minutes to play, Trey Johnson broke 30 points with a crucial and-1 basket. After connecting on the ensuing free-throw, the Eagles (19-8) were within one of the lead.
“(Johnson) can score from all three levels, and that makes him tough to defend,” Brooks said. “I’ve given him the green light to shoot it when he wants, and I trust him. When he decides to show up to play, he can play. He’s got a high IQ, and his ability to score at all three levels on the floor makes him so dangerous.”
Johnson finished the night with a game-high 32 points as he joined Cosby basketball greatness by entering the 1,000-point club with his performance on Tuesday.
Alcoa (16-8) went to work on the clock over the next two minutes, forcing the Eagles to foul while trying to make a play on the ball. Jeremy Wise answered the call with a major turnover at mid-court to give the Eagles a chance to take the lead.
“I can’t say enough about Jeremy and the way he plays,” Brooks said. “He’s a senior and is as bought in as anyone. He’s that type of player you just have to let go and let him get after it.”
Wise finished the night with 11 points, and is now just 18 points shy of hitting the 1,000-point mark in his high school career, as well.
The Tornadoes’ defense not only kept Cosby from getting a good look at the basket, but forced the Eagles to drain nearly 30 seconds off the clock before forcing a turnover. However, Alcoa gave the ball right back with another turnover of their own.
Cosby inbounded the ball with 20 seconds left, but turned it over once more eight seconds later. Alcoa returned the favor with seven seconds left, but the Eagles’ final turnover of the night with three seconds left did them in.
The Eagles are still playing without starting senior point guard Braden Shaffer, who suffered an injury early in the Cocke County game last week. Shaffer is slated for a potential return later this week, but was certainly missed on Tuesday.
In his absence Cosby has elevated its play to a whole new level, which has its first-year coach pleased with where they are given the postseason is just around the corner.
“The lack of Braden hurt us tonight,” Brooks said. “Being able to play this well with him out, though, tells me our guys are locked in. We started working four or five months ago, and the message then was work harder now so no one can outwork you later in the season when it counts. I think that’s showing right now.”
The Eagles have two district contests remaining, and can lock up the District 2-A regular season championship along with the top seed going into the district leg of the tournament on Thursday.
They’ll close the week by hosting Hancock County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and trayel to Greenback on Friday for an 8 p.m. matchup. Cosby needs just one win in the two games to sew up the No. 1 seed for the district tourney that starts next week.
Cosby never trailed in the first period, but Alcoa never allowed the Eagles to stray too far away.
They held the opening lead at 6-2, and built an 11-6 advantage early in the frame. Cosby’s largest lead was a 21-15 edge late in the first, as it went on to take a 21-17 lead into the second quarter.
Alcoa took its first lead of the night with a quick 5-0 spurt to start the second. The Tornadoes run ended with nine unanswered, as they led 26-21 before a Johnson make in the lane snapped Cosby’s scoreless start to the quarter.
Most of Alcoa’s first-half production came from inside the paint. The Tornadoes used their physicality to muscle up shots at the rim, allowing them to build their biggest lead of the night.
“They hit us really hard in the first half with straight-line passes to the short corner on either side,” Brooks said. “The back line of our zone has been our weak point all year. We made our guys understand they were going to have to get more physical and they answered in the second half.”
Alcoa led by as much as eight with three minutes left in the half, but the Eagles wouldn’t allow that margin to stand. Cosby cut the deficit down to one, but the Tornadoes still led 33-32 at the half.
Both teams traded the lead back and forth, again, in the first two minutes of the third, but it was Cosby that pulled ahead 42-38 midway through the frame.
The Eagles led by as much as six late in the period before Alcoa stormed back to retake the lead with under a minute to go in the third. The Tornadoes led 52-49 going into the fourth.
Neither term scorched the net in the fourth, but a lot of that was due to Alcoa’s willingness to drain the clock late in the quarter.
The Tornadoes led 56-55 with three minutes remaining, and were content to let some clock run in order to keep Cosby from taking the lead. The Eagles still had multiple opportunities down the stretch, but turnovers kept them from getting off a shot to take the lead.
Cosby had three possessions in the final minute, but each came up empty as Alcoa was able to survive for the one-point victory.
