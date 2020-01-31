BROOKFIELD, Ill.—Carson-Newman linebacker Rondrow Peebles (Knoxville, Tenn.) and offensive lineman Phillip McDowell (Boiling Springs, S.C.) have earned All-America honors for the fourth and third time this postseason, respectively.
Don Hansen's Football Gazette is the latest publication to present the two players with postseason laurels.
Peebles is Carson-Newman's first All-American linebacker since Jaycob Coleman garnred the honor in 2013.
Peebles earned a pair of SAC Defensive Player of the Week awards this year. He was Carson-Newman's leading tackler with 93 stops.
Peebles also had 18.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. He tallied a game-changing interception against Limestone. Peebles was named national player of the week following his 12-tackle, 3.5-tackle for loss, 1.5-sack performance on opening night against West Florida. The 12 tackles are one of four double-digit tackle efforts on the year. He had 11 stops against Catawba, Newberry and Limestone.
Peebles tied Temoris Coats for the third most TFL in a single season in program history with 18. His nine sacks are the most by a Carson-Newman linebacker in a single season.
McDowell, recognized last year with All-America honors from Don Hansen's Football Gazette, becomes Carson-Newman's first two-time All-American since offensive lineman Michael Tribue was recognized in 2009 and 2010.
McDowell has helped clear the way for an offense that ranks fifth in the country in rushing with 292.7 yards per game, 25th in scoring in 36.8 points per game and 39th in total offense at 417.3 yards per game.
McDowell extended his school-record for knockdowns by an offensive lineman with another 44 knockdowns this year. He has a whopping 101 for his career, more than double Robby Ignagni, the previous record holder.
Additionally, McDowell cleared the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in his final three seasons in and orange and blue jersey. Through his blocking, he helped Antonio Wimbush (Kingland, Ga.) become the program's third 4,000-yard rusher.
This marks the third straight year McDowell represented Carson-Newman on the All-SAC first team.
