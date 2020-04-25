COSBY—From the moment Cosby junior Trey Johnson transitioned from Cosby Elementary to the high school he was told he’d make history with the program.
On Wednesday, the athletic, sharp-shooting guard left another large mark on his growing Cosby High resume, as he was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class A Boys’ Basketball All-State team.
“This accomplishment means a lot,” Johnson said. “There have been so many great players that have played at Cosby. I’m just glad to be a part of the tradition. My teammates and coaches also deserve credit for this award, though. Without them this would not have been possible.”
Johnson becomes the first Eagle to be named to the TSWA’s list since both Jordan Self and Kyal Clevenger were each tabbed as All-State selections in 2015.
The 2019-20 season proved to be a big year for Johnson.
After making strides year after year since becoming a starter on the team as a freshman during the 2017-18 campaign, he’s now established himself as a go-to scorer and a reliable option the team can depend on.
In his junior season, Johnson averaged 18 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. He was also named the District 2-A Player of the Year at the end of the 2020 season, and was one of three players on the team to reach 1,000 points scored for their career this season.
“I am extremely happy for Trey and his accomplishments,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “Within the past year I have seen massive growth in his game and his work ethic. This is a special award, and one that I believe speaks volumes on both him and his teammates.”
Johnson has already left a large mark on the program, but Wednesday’s accomplishment sets him with some of the elite to have played for Cosby. Out of several greats to have come through The Hill, the Johnson bloodline has certainly left its mark on the Eagles’ program.
John Johnson, Trey Johnson’s father, was a part of the first Cosby High boys’ basketball team to make a state tournament appearance back in 1987.
As a junior that season, John Johnson was named to the TSSAA’s All-State Tournament team at the conclusion of the event. Cosby’s run ended in a one-point overtime loss to Richland in the state semifinals that year. The program has since made six trips to the state’s showcase, including four consecutive trips from 1997-2000.
Trey Johnson’s sophomore year saw him become part of the first Cosby boys’ basketball team to reach the TSSAA State Tournament since 2006, making the program’s seventh appearance in middle Tennessee. This year he helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2016.
While this season didn’t end quite the way he and the program had hoped, he’ll have a chance to notch a second state tournament appearance before graduating and bidding The Hill farewell after next season.
