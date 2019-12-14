With football season coming to a close after last week’s TSSAA State Championships, seniors have had to bid farewell to the programs they’ve put tireless work into for the last four years.
For many, it’s not only the last set of downs they’ll have played alongside their teammates, but of their careers. However, for one Newport native, neither is true.
Cocke County’s own Jaden Pruitt, who will graduate from Greeneville High School in the spring, has been selected to play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game later today in Bristol, Tenn.
“I was very excited to learn about making this game,” Pruitt said. “For me, it’s a chance to suit up one last time as a high school athlete. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and honored to have been selected.”
As a senior, Pruitt earned his way into the event by recording 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles and two tackles for a loss to go along with three pass break ups and a pair of interceptions in 2019.
The game is an annual contest put on by the FCA that pits some of the best talents from northeast Tennessee against the best out of southwest Virginia. This year’s game will take place at the Stone Castle of Tennessee High.
Being apart of such a prestigious event is not only an honor in itself for Pruitt, but a chance for him to play alongside some of his teammates one last time.
Five other Green Devils were selected to be part of the event, including Leyton Mitchell, Keyontae Harrison, A.J. Stewart, Flint Carter and Raymond Knuckles. For each of them, it’s one last opportunity to play arm-and-arm with each other as they’ve done so successfully over the last four years.
“It’s exciting that I’ll get to play with some of my teammates one more time,” Pruitt said. “We’ve had a lot of success over the years, so it’ll be great to suit up with those guys again.”
What comes next for Pruitt once tonight’s game has ended is still to be seen for Pruitt.
The standout cornerback holds college offers from throughout the nation, and will have ample opportunity to play at the next level. In the meantime, though, he’s focused on living in the moment and enjoying the time he has left with the family he’s come to know over the last four years in Greeneville, and hopes his journey can serve as an inspiration to today’s youth.
“I never foresaw all of this going by so fast when I was a freshman,” Pruitt said. “As the years have passed it’s all been a surprise at how everything has played out.
“It’s been a blessing and I’m grateful for everything I’ve been able to experience during my time. I would just tell any kid that’s also wanting to pursue this dream to follow their heart, and do whatever they can to get better at the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.