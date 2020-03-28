COSBY—When the call was handed down to halt classes and athletics in the area, many — particularly athletes — were hit with immediate dread.
Now, two weeks since that decision was made, uncertainty looms as to what the fate of the spring sports season could be.
While everyone is hoping to see the season resume, the Cosby High Eagles’ soccer program is a particular group hoping to return to the pitch sometime this season.
“We felt we had a good chance to get wins in our next three games on the schedule and move to 5-0,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “These kids have worked really hard and it’s a shame their season is turning out the way it is. I feel like if we got to 5-0 and built even more confidence this could have been a record setting season for boys soccer at Cosby.”
Cosby got off to a 2-0 start before the season was put on hold. The Eagles posted three goals in each win, including a 3-2 come from behind victory against Grainger. They trailed 2-0 at the half before scoring three unanswered to pick up what they hope won’t be their final win of the year.
“We were looking good with a 2-0 start,” Hall said. “We had old veterans doing their thing with Eduardo (Gonzalez) scoring, Matthew Jimenez and Logan Holt controlling things at midfield, and Heriberto (Gonzalez) locking down the goal.”
The Eagles’ veterans made a solid impact to the start of the year, but newcomers helped give them an extra spark.
“We had two new freshmen come in and do good things, Hall said. “Gage Faison with his hustle and aggressive play was making things happen on both sides of the field, and Justin Lyons with his speed off the bench was giving us good minutes.”
Every season the Eagles have shown progression since Hall took over. He credits a lot of the team’s success to the addition of assistant coach James Groat, but it’s clear the program has made consistent strides since their humble beginning.
“When I took over we were worried if we would even have enough to play,” Hall said. “Several of my football guys and coach Groat came in and really helped make sure that not only were we going to have enough to play, but we were going to be successful as well.”
In 2017 and 2018 Cosby found itself in many tight contests, but could only come up with three wins in both years combined. Last season the Eagles topped both of those seasons’ win totals with five victories.
Despite last season’s success, Cosby still struggled in league play. However, it doesn’t help when you consistently have district opponents that find their way to Murfreesboro every season.
In fact, the recent success of the girls’ soccer program, which made a trip to the state tournament in Murfreesboro, Tenn. of its own in 2019, has sparked more motivation and interest into the boys’ program.
“Getting the football guys out for a few years really helped us grow the program in a sustainable direction,” Hall said. “A lot of the girls’ success has sparked some interest and helped us get some kids out to play and commit to practice and improving everyday now, though.”
It also doesn’t hurt to have an All-State caliber athlete to build around, and Cosby certainly has that in senior forward Eduardo Gonzalez.
A multi-sport athlete, Eduardo Gonzalez has played under Hall all four years in both football and soccer.
At the end of his final fall in an Eagles’ uniform, Eduardo Gonzalez was named a Class 2A All-State selection by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA). Coming into his last spring with the soccer program, he was hoping to add the same plaudit in soccer.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a player like Eduardo to build around,” Hall said. “He’s more than just someone that can score goals. He’s a leader in every sense of the word. In my opinion, he’s one of the best athletes in the state.”
Eduardo Gonzalez, like many other spring sports athletes, hopes he hasn’t played his final high school game. The TSSAA has made it known it will exhaust all options to make this season happen, but uncertainty of what’s to come is the burden everyone wears for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.