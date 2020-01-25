NEWPORT—Jaylen Cofield got them there. Gracie Gregg kept them there.
After Cofield gave the Cocke County Lady Red the lead, Gregg’s defense stood in the way for the final 13 seconds denying the visiting Seymour Lady Eagles a chance of a victory. Gregg, with four fouls, stole the ball on each of Seymour’s final possessions. She then proceeded to hit the final free throws after her last steal to give the Lady Red a 49-44 victory on Friday.
“I read Seymour’s play,” Gregg said. “I was able to get the steals and knock down the shots that gave us the win. I always want to make an impact on defense, even if my offense isn’t the greatest that night. I want to be a defensive leader for us.”
Cocke County (14-8, 7-3 District 2-AAA) now jumps Seymour (10-11, 6-4 District 2-AAA) for the No. 2 spot in the District 2-AAA standings as the district tournament approaches.
“At this point of the season, this win is huge for us,” Cocke County’s head coach Jeremy Byrd said. “Seymour is a good team and were giving us all we could handle through the whole game. I got lucky to have my team step up for us out there on the floor and fight until the end to give us another great win.”
Three players reached double figures for the Lady Red in the victory. Camryn Halcomb tallied a team-high 14 points as Paige Neithammer and Cofield each had 10. Gregg added four points with her seven steals.
A big part of Seymour’s scoring came from Maci Pitner’s 14 points and Emily Russell’s 11.
The Lady Eagles’ duo gave them an advantage for most of the game. The Lady Red finally snatched the lead back in the final four minutes at 43-42 and held it from there.
Cocke County began the game with the lead, lost it for nearly three quarters, and conquered the victory with a lot of credit given to its defense.
“We have to give a lot of credit to our defense for this win,” Byrd said. “We tried to make Seymour’s offense run through other players. We wanted to keep the ball out of Pitner and Russell’s hands. We did a good job of that most of the time, but there were times they just did what great players do.”
An 11-5 lead belonged to the Lady Red thanks to shooting 4-of-5 from the field to open up.
Seymour erased the 6-point deficit with a 12-4 run after Cocke County’s start. The Lady Red ran into turnover trouble, which allowed the Lady Eagles to keep the advantage through the first quarter and hold a 19-15 lead going into the second.
“We turned the ball over a little too much at times,” Byrd said. “Seymour kept trapping us on the sideline. We were trying to force the ball at times and we realized we had to get it together. The ball control was much better to finish out the game.”
A dry scoring two minutes began the second quarter. Cocke County broke that drought with a pair of free throws at the line by Neithammer.
The Lady Red knotted the game at 19 all after a quick bucket following the foul shots. Cocke County stole the lead, but it did not last long as Seymour answered with a 7-2 run for a 26-23 advantage.
As the first half ticked down, Cocke County did not let the Lady Eagles slip away as it tied the score back up at 28-28 right before the halftime buzzer.
“We knew we didn’t want to lose this one,” Byrd said. “After Seymour beat us at Seymour, we wanted to get us one on our home floor. This was a little bit of a bigger win with it being at home and considering the situation in District 2-AAA.”
Back-to-back triples for the Lady Eagles from Pitner and Emma Watson gave them a 6-point advantage to begin the second half.
Seymour built a 36-28 lead before Cocke County managed to score in the third.
Sydney Clevenger’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to four points with two minutes before the final quarter. Her triple began a 7-2 run that had Cocke County only trailing 39-37 going into the fourth.
As the Lady Eagles’ built a 5-point lead, the Lady Red stormed back to steal it. Six-straight points handed Cocke County a 43-42 advantage midway through the fourth.
Cofield had two opportunities for 3-point plays but didn’t follow through at the line. However, the buckets she made gave Cocke County a 45-42 lead with time dwindling.
The Lady Eagles cut the lead to one in the final 40 seconds, but as chances came for Seymour Cocke County’s defense denied an offensive possession.
“Gregg is a special player,” Byrd said. “She knows what to do on the defensive side of the ball. She came up big tonight and she is the one to make those plays on defense in the final seconds of a game.”
Gregg secured turnovers on each of Seymour’s final two possessions. She and Clevenger went 4-of-4 from the stripe to lock up the victory.
The Lady Red will be back in action on Monday with a short jaunt out of league competition to face Gatlinburg-Pittman. That game will tip at 6 p.m. in Gatlinburg.
