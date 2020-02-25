COSBY—The postseason is the time of year Cosby High Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe knows all too well.
It’s the time of year every team works for. It’s what wins championships.
Tournament time doesn’t care about what you did in the regular season. Whether you’re a 20-win team or a team that couldn’t come up with double-digit victories, none of that matters once the postseason begins.
By that point, the season begins anew.
The Lady Eagles began the postseason on a high note Monday night by locking up their third-straight District 2-A title and a third unbeaten run through the league. However, for a proud program with high aspirations it’s just the beginning.
Rather than focus on the title itself, Lowe is more pleased with the manner in which his group secured a crown it’s worn proudly for three consecutive years.
Throughout the season Cosby has sought to learn and grow from game-to-game, building toward what it hopes to be another long tourney run. Monday night’s championship victory was no exception.
“This is the best time of the year to get hot,” Lowe said. “We’re trying to reach our ceiling still, and the goal is to get going and go on another run here.”
In the first quarter the Lady Eagles afforded Greenback 16 points in an effort the third-year head coach deemed unacceptable. The response was holding the Lady Cherokees to just 16 points over the next two periods, including a five-point outing in the third in which Cosby put on a defensive clinic to put the game away.
“You’ve got to be able to defend, and that’s exactly what we told the girls,” Lowe said. “From that moment on we played great on that end. We’ve got to keep that same effort and intensity moving forward.”
The tenacity the Lady Eagles played with the rest of the game ensured their impending victory. Turnovers led to easy baskets on the other end, and resulted in a number of empty possessions for a Greenback team that was held to just eight points over a 14-minute span.
“We really got after them and turned up the pressure,” Lowe said. “Started forcing them into turnovers and hit some shots in the process.”
It was more than defense that got the job done in Monday night’s victory, though.
Cosby placed four players in double figures in scoring. The usual suspects were there, as juniors Gracie Myers, Bralyn McGaha and Leia Groat each posted 10-plus points. All three have been along for the entirety of the three-year run the Lady Eagles’ program has enjoyed, and understand what it takes to rein supreme in the district.
It’s the foundation they’ve laid that’s helped allow sophomore Gracie Johnson to flourish this season, much like she did with her 11-point outing and three makes from 3-point range in Monday’s title bout.
“Gracie can flat out play,” Lowe said. “She had some big steals on defense and really found the mark with her shots. She’ll come along well in the second half of the year and I’m super proud of how she’s progressed. She gives us some really good minutes.”
Performances like Monday are what will get Cosby back to where it finished last season. They’re what will be expected of the Lady Eagles each round moving forward.
After all, the postseason always expects your best.
