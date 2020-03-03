MORRISTOWN—Tuesday displayed a rare game for the Cosby High Lady Eagles.
After scoring 60 or more in their last three games, the Lady Eagles could not obtain half of that score, or even half of it.
The offensive rhythm that has been seen lately in the postseason disappeared against the Cloudland Lady Highlanders. The Lady Eagles lost touch in a 47-28 loss at Walters State Community College in the Region 1-A Semifinals.
“I hate to say this but I thought we were outplayed and I was out-coached,” Cosby’s head coach Cody Lowe said. “Cloudland came to play and I have to give them a lot of credit. We didn’t value possession tonight. We usually have a better flowing offense, but tonight we looked like a tired basketball team. I’m not sure what was going on. We’ve worked too hard for this outcome.”
As it looked promising for Cosby (21-13) to be back in the Region 1-A Championship after the recent victories, it all fell apart.
Cloudland (25-5) stole complete control of the game after the first quarter to advance to the Region 1-A Championship against North Greene on Wednesday.
A loss is never a good feeling, but Cosby can hold on to hope of having another shot at a regional title next year with no one leaving the program.
The leading scorer for Cosby was Leia Groat with eight points. No one after her scored more than four.
“We couldn’t take care of the ball,” Lowe said. “We had some good looks but couldn’t get them. No one played great and that’s so weird to see. We usually have some girls stand out, but tonight, we all struggled.”
The Lady Highlanders entered two players in double figures with Jasmine Birchfield reaching a game-high 13 points and Kenzie Birchfield scoring 12 points. Gracie Freeman and Mandy Benfield each had 8 points in the win.
The first eight minutes looked as if Cosby could continue its success, although it struggled to put points on the board then, too. The opening quarter was the best quarter for the Lady Eagles with nine points. They only managed to make six field goals after that.
Cloudland took advantage of Cosby’s offensive struggles and produced runs to gradually build the lead without shooting a single foul shot.
“I thought we had our season turned around,” Lowe said. “We beat some good teams recently. We just didn’t show up tonight. This time of year it doesn’t matter who you played in the regular season. Cloudland showed that tonight.”
A quick six points from the Lady Eagles grabbed them a 6-3 advantage to open the game. The Lady Highlanders never slipped away, though, thanks to hitting a pair of triples in the first to tie the score.
Cosby ended the first quarter with a 9-8 advantage after a 5-of-6 showing from the free-throw line helped that lead.
The lead quickly changed in the second quarter as Cloudland went on a scoring frenzy.
Cloudland took off on a 12-0 run after the two teams traded baskets at the beginning of the second. The Lady Highlanders built a 22-11 lead with the run.
“I think a lot of the defensive principles were thrown out the window tonight,” Lowe said. “We started to do a lot of things we don’t normally do. We know we are a better defensive team than that, but we didn’t show it.”
The Lady Eagles went five minutes without a basket until Groat nailed a three to get them back into it. Cosby trailed 22-14 at the half to a Cloudland team that shot 50-percent from 3-point range in the second quarter.
The Lady Highlanders could not extend their lead by more than eight with Cosby matching its baskets. That changed as the third played out and Cosby hit a rough patch on the offensive side.
The deficit grew for the Lady Eagles as the offensive pains grew, too.
“We were dragging at times,” Lowe said. “I don’t know if playing in a college gym had something to do with it, but we looked tired as the game played out.”
Cloudland managed a small 6-1 run, which was just enough for a 33-21 lead going into the final quarter.
Much of the same struggles carried into the fourth quarter with the Lady Eagles. Cloudland executed a 12-1 run to truly gain some comfort as time ticked away.
The Lady Eagles had no luck cutting the deficit as Cloudland rolled past them to secure a spot in the Class A Sectional, win or lose in Wednesday’s championship game.
