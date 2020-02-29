COSBY—Leia Groat enjoys scoring points, but make no mistake — she enjoys defense more than any other aspect of basketball. She’s in good company too.
The junior guard did finish in double figures, but of course it was Cosby’s defense which cranked up its offense. The Lady Eagles’ pressure paid dividends quickly as Cosby dismantled Hampton 66-38 in Friday’s Region 1-A quarterfinal at the Eagles’ Nest.
The Lady Eagles (21-12) made short work of the visitors, converting three steals into scores within 90 seconds. Groat assisted Bralyn McGaha’s layup 15 seconds after the opening tip and broke an early 2-2 tie with a fast-break layup. Groat then hit a 3-pointer and a foul shot for a quick six points and a 9-4 lead. She finished with 11.
“When our whole team is playing defense, playing hard and we create steals, that just gives you a different type of fire,” Groat said.
And another Groat steal resulted in a McGaha layup early in the second quarter, giving Cosby a 32-11 lead.
McGaha led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. Her and-one marked the beginning of a 19-2 Cosby run in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles never looked back, as McGaha’s 3-pointer built a 28-9 cushion after the opening frame.
The junior All-State point guard had 13 at intermission, including her fast-break drive to the rim for a 40-17 halftime lead. She added two layups in the final 1:37 of the third quarter and built the margin to 54-25.
“We’re hungry. I’ll tell you that much,” McGaha said.
And if the walk from the locker room down to the court didn’t excite her enough, McGaha admitted she got even more chills just before tip-off. The Lady Eagles introduced their starting five with the overhead lights off, adding to the postseason environment.
“That’s a feeling I cannot describe,” McGaha said. “We were pumped up. Our energy was very high and we knew if we started out with that energy, it’d be smooth.”
Tessa McGaha and District 2-AAA Tournament MVP Gracie Myers both scored 9 points, and Myers scored five in the first quarter as her 3-pointer and short jumper gave Cosby a 19-7 lead.
But Tessa McGaha didn’t have to wait long to make an impact. The junior forward crashed the offensive glass in the first quarter, putting back two misses and scoring six points before her second-quarter layup made it 34-14.
Between Lauren Ford, Tessa McGaha and Myers, the Lady Eagles keyed on Hampton’s All-District center Hazen Brumitt, limiting her to six points. Brumitt didn’t score until the third quarter, in which she hit two field goals.
Lauren did a really good job side-fronting the post and Gracie Myers, she’s the smartest defensive player I’ve ever coached,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “We did a good job pushing the ball in transition. It’s just fun to watch, fun to coach.”
Myers added a field goal in the second and third quarters to round out her point total. Ford buried a 3-pointer in the third and finished with 5.
Kinley Coggins gave Cosby 8 points off the bench, hitting from the 3-point range with 1:06 before halftime and again to open the third-quarter scoring. Ali Smith scored all 5 of her points in the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and two foul shots.
Hannah Collins led the Lady Bulldogs (9-24) with 11 points, but she hit just one field goal while going 7-of-10 at the free-throw line. Skylar Hicks banked in a 3-pointer to pull Hampton within 32-14, but Cosby didn’t allow another field goal for another 8:40.
The win improved Cosby to 3-0 in Region 1-A quarterfinal games under Lowe, all coming against Hampton, while improving Lowe’s postseason record to 12-2.
“We’re just improved a lot as players and individuals,” Groat said. “Our third year having a region home game, knowing our fans come out and support us every year, it’s just so special and it just makes us want to play even harder.”
The Lady Eagles face District 1-A runner-up Cloudland for survival in Monday’s Region 1-A semifinal round. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Walters State Community College in Morristown.
