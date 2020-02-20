ORLANDO—Senior guard Kayla Marosites earned a second consecutive Google Cloud Academic Division II All-District selection announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Thursday.
Marosites has a 3.82 grade-point average in child and family studies increasing her GPA by nearly one tenth of a point from last year. Of the five players representing the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and Peach Belt in District three, two of the players come from the SAC.
The Elizabethton, Tenn. native received the honor last season becoming the first player in Carson-Newman's women's basketball history to earn the laurel. She becomes eligible for first-, second- and third-team Academic All-American teams that will be announced on March 10.
The senior is producing one of the most decorated careers in school history being a two-time All-SAC pick, an all-region selection, a six-time SAC Player of the Week. She joined the top 10 of the school's scoring list in Wednesday's game at Tusculum bringing her career total to 1,290. She has 1,009 rebounds, good for fifth, being one of the five players in program history with 1,000 points and 1,000 boards.
With 54 career double-doubles, she has blazed past the career record for a C-N player needing two more this season to pass her own single season record that sits at 21. With a career rebounding average of 11.2, she has the second-highest tally in the history of the league.
On the season, Marosites ranks in the top 10 in the country in double-doubles, total rebounds and rebounding average. She is in the top 40 nationally in offensive rebounds per game, defensive rebounds per game, free-throw percentage and free throws made.
The Division II Google Cloud Academic All-America program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2018-19 Division II Academic All-America teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.