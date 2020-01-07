ROGERSVILLE—As disappointed as Ray Evans was with Cocke County’s fourth quarter play, his young squad did find a way to finish against a scrappy opponent on the road. Keaston Jackson showed the underclassmen how.
Having not hit a field goal the entire fourth quarter, the Fighting Cocks put the ball in Jackson’s hands trying to reclaim the lead. After inbounding to Isaiah Elliott — who drew three defenders — Jackson freed himself, took Elliott’s bounce pass in the paint and finished despite being fouled for an and-one.
Jackson’s game winner with 14 seconds on the clock allowed CCHS to overcome a fourth-quarter rally by Cherokee as the Fighting Cocks prevailed 58-55 in Rogersville on Monday night.
Evans indicated that he drew up a normal play CCHS runs often when he called timeout with 21 seconds remaining, knowing Jackson had the strength to finish in the paint.
“Coach just talked to us about staying aggressive, playing our game and not forcing anything,” Jackson said. “I saw Isaiah open and threw it, and he tipped it and lost it a little bit but he gained control and just nobody was around me so he threw it to me and it was open.”
And after forcing a desperation 3-point shot a the buzzer which bounced off the rim, Cocke County (6-11) escaped with the win against its former District 2-AAA rival.
Jackson, who twice penetrated to the rim in the third quarter, finished the game with 7 points.
“He’s the strongest kid on the team,” Evans said of Jackson. “Sometimes we play him at the 4 and sometimes at the 5. As strong as he is, he’s got to be our presence inside because we don’t have a lot of size.”
For three quarters, the lack of size didn’t seem to matter as Cocke County led by as many as 19 points, including a 17-point advantage in the waning moments of the third quarter as Hayden Green drove to the basket.
The Fighting Cocks took a 51-35 lead to the fourth quarter, but Andrew Cope’s and-one along with baskets by Breiydon Gilliam and Jacob Kenner off CCHS turnovers quickly made it an eight-point game. Jason Sattler followed layups by Gilliam and Jonas Leeper with a 3-pointer to make it a 52-51 game. After Gilliam’s layup with 1:52 remaining, Micah Jones hit two fouls shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to pull the Chiefs (6-9) even at 55-55 with 30 seconds.
Until Jackson’s basket, Jody Swann and Isaiah Elliott scored all four of Cocke County’s fourth-quarter points from the foul line. Swann went 3-of-4, making one after a technical foul when Green took an elbow to the face.
“We got in panic mode there at the end in the fourth quarter,” Evans said. “My challenge to them was we have to get a little tougher and we really didn’t. That’s the only thing that disappoints me from tonight.
“When we’re on the road in a hostile crowd like this in a physical game, we have got to learn to be physical with them and go get the ball and all those little things we did in the first three quarters. We played not to lose in the fourth quarter.”
Elliott led all scorers with 17 points for CCHS, 16 of which came in the first half as he went 4-of-4 from the foul line and knocked down two 3-pointers in both the first and second quarters. Swann finished with 12 and like Elliott scored all of his field goals from outside the 3-point line, draining one in each of the first three quarters with the third building a 39-23 lead.
Baylor Baxter also hit double digits with 11, adding to his first-quarter basket with two 3-pointers in the second to help build a 19-point lead as the Fighting Cocks led 36-19 at halftime. Baxter’s third triple made it 42-25 with 4:43 in the third.
“We hit 19 in one game in the summer, so I know we’re capable of making a lot of shots and when we make them, we do exactly what we were doing in the first half,” Evans said.
What CCHS was doing in the first half involved attacked Cherokee’s press and setting up outside shots by driving and dishing the ball outside.
“We’re really good when we shoot that way,” Evans said. “When we’re not is when we’re just passing it around the outside and just jacking it.”
A.J. Mills scored two baskets in the first quarter and matched Green with 4 points, helping CCHS build a 17-10 lead after the opening frame. Josh Ellis scored his 2 points on a drive to the rim in between a pair of 3s by Elliott, who sank a pair of free throws for a 27-10 lead following the first of two Cherokee technical fouls in the contest. Major Woods rounded out Cocke County’s scoring with 1, coming on a third-quarter free throw.
Gilliam led the Chiefs with 13 points while Kenner added 9 and Jones added 8, with Kenner and Jones combining to hit three 3-pointers. Leeper hit from deep in the second quarter and matched Jonathan Fulkerson with 7 points.
Between Monday’s win and Cocke County’s 62-61 triumph over Cherokee on Nov. 25, the Fighting Cocks swept the season series by a total of four points.
Cocke County travels to Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium on Friday to resume District 2-AAA competition at Morristown East, with opening tip set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.