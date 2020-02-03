NEWPORT—The last time Grassy Fork won the elementary tournament, Matthew Raines helped lead the Ravens with his performance on the floor.
Fast-forward 23 years later and it all comes full circle, as he helped lead them as the head coach of his alma mater.
On Saturday the Ravens secured their first title since that storied 1997 season, as they knocked off defending back-to-back champions Parrottsville 45-34.
What’s been a stellar season for Grassy Fork culminated in a long-awaited championship that will make its way back to Hartford after the Ravens were able to de-throne the Parrotts.
Kannon Surber led the Ravens with a game-high 16 points. Cyler Davis joined him in double figures with 15. Leland Sartain led the Parrotts with 11 points.
Surber buried a 3-pointer to give Grassy Fork the opening lead, but a pair of tough inside buckets from Parrottsville’s Sartain put the Parrotts on top 4-3 through the first two minutes of play. Sartain would leave the game early in the first after picking up two quick fouls, which helped shift momentum in Grassy Fork’s favor.
The Ravens came back with a 7-2 run, capped by another Surber 3, to lead 10-6 midway through the first. Grassy Fork extended its lead by a point, taking a 12-7 lead at the end of one.
Midway through the second, Grassy Fork’s lead grew to 10 at a 19-9 advantage after Cooper Davis sunk his first 3-point basket of the night.
Parrottsville’s scoring troubles continued into the second quarter. After scoring just three points over the final four minutes of the first, the Parrotts were held to five until the final minute of the second. They were able to cut Grassy Fork’s lead back to single digits before the half, but still trailed 23-14 at the break.
Surber and Cyler Davis led Grassy Fork in scoring at the half with eight points apiece, while Sartain was the Parrotts leading scorer — despite foul trouble — with six at the break.
The Ravens scored six unanswered to start the second half, building their lead to a 29-14 margin. Sartain finally broke Parrottsville’s scoring drought with a tough bucket in the paint with 2:09 left in the third.
Soon after, Sartain notched his 10th point of the night to cut the Parrotts’ deficit to 12, but committed his third foul. He would come back in the game in the final seconds of the third, helping spark a 5-0 run to cut Grassy Fork’s once 13-point lead down to eight at 32-24.
Parrottsville worked Grassy Fork’s lead down to a single possession in the first minute of the fourth, but Surber answered with a much-needed bucket to extend the lead back to five.
The Ravens pushed their lead back out to nine with two minutes left to play. Cyler Davis muscled up a shot off an offensive board to make it a 10-point, 40-30 Grassy Fork lead with under two minutes to play.
Parrottsville got the margin back down to six with a minute left to play, but was dependent on Grassy Fork’s success at the free-throw line. With 42 seconds left, Cyler Davis had sunk three shots from the line to push the Ravens’ lead back to nine and essentially put the game away.
Grassy Fork sealed the win at the line, taking the 11-point victory and the program’s first title in over 20 years.
GRASSY FORK (45): Kannon Surber 16, Cyler Davis 15, Peyton Raines 9, Cooper Davis 3, Hunter Gorrell 2.
PARROTTSVILLE (34): Leland Sartain 11, Cooper Kelley 8, Braxton Stump 5, Payton Worex 4, Logan Hommel 4, Ethan Nease 1, Alex Fine 1.
ROCKETS GET SECOND UPSET OF TOURNAMENT IN CONSOLATION VICTORY
It didn’t end with hardware, but Bridgeport’s 2020 tournament run was still one to remember.
After knocking off third seed Edgemont in the quarterfinals, the Bridgeport Rockets were placed in Saturday’s consolation matchup via their loss in the semifinals to Grassy Fork. Given the chance to knock off another top four seed, the Rockets made good on the opportunity with a 45-37 victory over Northwest.
The Rockets were led in scoring by Kaden Shropshire, as he finished with 14 points. Zander Ball added 12 for Bridgeport. Benito Torres was Northwest’s leading scorer, posting a game-high 16 points.
Northwest scored the game’s first points, but a 6-0 Bridgeport run gave the Rockets a 6-2 lead midway through the first. Rolando Campos-Rodriguez put up five points in consecutive possessions to put the Patriots back on top 7-6. But with both teams trading buckets to close the period Bridgeport led at the end of the first, 12-10.
The Rockets built a 23-10 lead to start the second quarter, giving them an 13-0 run since the late moments of the first. Bridgeport’s lead was 15 before Northwest put in its first points of the frame.
The Patriots had worked the margin down to 11, as they trailed 27-16 going into the half.
Northwest cut Bridgeport’s lead to seven in the first two minutes of the third. The Rockets’ lead continued to dwindle after they had scored the first basket of the second half. The Patriots had the margin down to three with two minutes left in the third.
Bridgeport found its footing again with the third quarter winding down, building another eight-point lead in the final minute. The Rockets led 34-29 going into the fourth.
The lead was eight in favor of the Rockets midway through the fourth, leaving Northwest searching for answers while the clock worked against it. The Patriots were afforded a 6-0 run over the next minute, cutting what was a 39-31 lead down to two with 1:55 remaining.
After a quick timeout, the Rockets built their lead back to six at a 43-37 lead with a minute to go, which wound up being enough. Bridgeport held off the Patriots down the stretch to pick up the eight-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (45): Kaden Shropshire 14, Zander Ball 12, Karson Manning 9, Keagan Hall 5, Raeshon Palmer 4, Devonte Wigfall 1.
NORTHWEST (37): Benito Torres 16, Leo Campos-Nuci 8, Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 5, Lucas Donnelly 4, Peter Corley 2, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.