COSBY—The Cosby High Eagles produced a dominant four quarters at home on Friday against the visiting Unaka Rangers.
The performance opened up with a dominant first quarter and finished after a consistent four quarters of basketball put together for the Eagles. Momentum was shown from the tip for Cosby and they rocked with it all the way to the final buzzer for a 65-40 victory.
“I was really proud of how we came out of the gates tonight,” head coach Kurt Brooks of Cosby said. “I’m not too shocked by the energy we had to start tonight’s game after watching us in practice all week. We got five full days of practice and we got after each other every day. You see how that helps us in games and we play as we did here tonight.”
Cosby (4-2) kept Unaka (3-6) in check the whole game with intensity shown on both sides of the floor. An aggressive defense led to an aggressive offense as the Eagles did not see their lead cut to single digits after the first quarter.
Quite a bit of scoring came from the Eagles’ starters to aid them with the double-digit lead as three players reached double-digits. Trey Johnson led the way with a co-game-high 17 points for the Eagles.
“Johnson electrified the crowd tonight,” Brooks said. “He got the crowd into the game with his scoring and hit helped us tremendously.”
Braden Shaffer added in 11 points and Riley Galler dropped 11 as well.
The Eagles showed no mercy by starting the game on an 11-0 advantage which included a ferocious dunk by Johnson. He went on to score nine first-quarter points for Cosby to grab a 17-7 lead.
“The first quarter was huge for us,” Brooks said. “We always talk about those first four minutes of a game and how important it is. We never want to get ourselves in a hole in the first four minutes because it’s so hard to climb out of. We did a good job defensively and converting it into offense.
“Johnson’s dunk got the crowd and our team fired up and we never looked back from there.”
The momentum pushed into the second quarter as the Eagles ran off with an 8-1 run to start the second quarter. A 25-8 lead for Cosby forced Unaka to call a timeout and regroup.
Unaka grabbed a couple of baskets but could not match the intensity Cosby brought. After the 8-1 start in the quarter, Galler began to shine underneath with back-to-back baskets to give the Eagles a 29-12 lead.
Cosby could not build its lead by much more before heading into halftime, only lead 30-14.
“We stressed the little things before coming into this game,” Brooks said. “You could see a lot of changes from the last time we played there in the first half. If we can make the right passes and little things like that, it can help us a lot.”
The deficit nearly reached 20 points after Cosby’s 36-17 lead, but Will Sexton of Unaka kept his team in the game with eight-straight points. Unaka still trailed 36-22, until Cosby’s Shaffer and Jeremy Wise found their own buckets for a 42-24 advantage.
The Eagles finally found a 20-point lead after a few baskets from Johnson and Shaffer for a 52-28 advantage to take them into the final quarter.
“Tonight was the first night that our offense brought everything together,” Brooks said. “We attacked the ball and got to the free-throw line. We shot the 3 well and passed well. We put together a great game here and played with a purpose.”
The lead extended to 57-28 before Unaka found its first points in the fourth quarter, and it was a little too late for the Rangers to threaten the Eagles.
Cosby substituted its starters out of the game as the lead continued to stretch as the seconds counted down in the fourth quarter for the easy victory.
The Eagles will remain at home when they return to action on Tuesday, as they’ll host Elizabethton for an 8 p.m. tip from the Eagles’ Nest.
