NASHVILLE—The setting of the 2020-21 migratory gamebird hunting seasons will be among the agenda items for the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its February meeting.
The two-day meeting is set for Feb. 20-21 (Thursday-Friday) at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building in Nashville. Committee meetings will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The regular commission meeting begins at 9 a.m., Friday.
A preview of changes to the 2020-21 waterfowl and migratory game bird hunting seasons were made at the January meeting. The proclamation includes changing crow hunting season to add more dates in January and February. The TWRA proposed to offer two days of waterfowl hunting to veteran and military personnel, similar to what is currently offered for youth waterfowl hunt days. Federal frameworks for next year will require a bag limit reduction for scaup.
Chuck Yoest, CWD (chronic wasting disease) coordinator, will present details on a new TWRA website feature known as the Sick Deer Reporting System. The system is being implemented to improve customer service and disease surveillance.
There will be a presentation from Ducks Unlimited Canada representative Dave Kostersky. He annually makes a visit to provide an update on the partnership and conditions in Canada.
The commission will elect its new officers for 2020-21 to serve as chairman, vice chairman, and secretary. Kurt Holbert (Decaturville) has served the past year as chairman. Brian McLerran (Moss) served as vice chairman, and Angie Box (Jackson) as secretary.
