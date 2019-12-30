KINGSPORT — A first-half advantage slowly disappeared for the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks in the Action Athletics Christmas Tournament on Friday.
Cocke County opened up to a good shooting performance at Sullivan North High School in the quarterfinals against the Sullivan Central Cougars, but could not keep it up. Central slowly attacked Cocke County’s lead and conquered the second half for a 56-49 victory.
“We didn’t have any fire,” head coach Ray Evans of Cocke County said. “We played lazy out there today. It was a game we could’ve won if we stepped up and played. We didn’t play to our potential, though. We played like we’ve been on Christmas break.”
Central (5-10) earns a spot in the semifinals of the Action Athletics Christmas Tournament, as Cocke County (4-10) falls into the consolation round.
The Fighting Cocks are right back in action today, though, in a match against Lebanon, Va at 3:30 p.m.
“We have to start on a good note and end the same way,” Evans said. “We have to be consistent and not just have spurts of playing well. If we want to get a win, we have to show up better than we did here against Sullivan Central.”
It was tough for Cocke County to score in the final two quarters, as most of the damage was done in the first half. A.J. Mills led the team with 11 points, while Isaiah Elliott followed with 10 points.
On the other end, Preston Sams dropped a game-high 21 points for Central to lead his team to victory after going 8-of-8 at the charity stripe.
The Fighting Cocks biggest lead was at the start of the second quarter with a seven-point advantage, but it slowly slipped away.
“We had so many turnovers starting in the second quarter,” Evans said. “I know we had double-digit turnovers in that second quarter alone. This is a game that I don’t want to happen again. We have to show up better than this.”
Central grabbed the lead in the second quarter and continued to power its way through. Even though Cocke County lingered around, Central’s chances at the line gave it a slight advantage.
After trailing 4-0 to begin the game, Jody Swann entered the Fighting Cocks on the board with his triple. He then knocked down a second-straight on Cocke County’s next possession to match Central’s 3.
Cocke County’s 3-of-4 start from the 3-point line grabbed them a 12-9 lead. It grew to a 16-12 advantage in the final minute of the quarter as Elliott led the way with seven points in the quarter.
Elliott’s performance continued in the second quarter with his triple to give the Fighting Cocks’ a 19-12 lead.
Central captured a 10-2 run in the middle of the quarter to steal the lead 22-21. Balanced scoring by the Cougars gave Cocke County some trouble.
The Fighting Cocks could not hold onto the lead entering the half, as Central’s 7-0 run to end the first half gave it a 29-25 advantage at the break.
Cocke County grabbed back-to-back buckets to tie it all at 29 opening the second half.
A 10-2 run emerged for the Fighting Cocks to grab a 35-31 lead, but they could not hang on.
A late 8-2 run by the Cougars to end the third quarter snatched them the lead right back, leading 39-37 going into the final eight minutes.
Cocke County began to collapse in the fourth quarter.
“Sullivan Central was sent to the line quite a bit,” Evans said. “When they get chances like that, they are going to capitalize. That was a lot of chances they had, too, so they did what they had to do and knocked their free throws down.”
After only trailing by two, the deficit grew to 10 points once foul trouble started to affect the Fighting Cocks.
Sullivan Central built a 52-42 lead, but Cocke County gave that advantage a scare in the final minute.
The Fighting Cocks knocked down a few buckets to have them within five points, but that was all they had in the tank.
The Cougars secured their free throws in the end to grab the victory.
REMAINING TOURNEY GAMES: Cocke County rebounded on Saturday with a 65-61 win over Lebanon (Va.) High School, but fell to Cloudland by a 63-60 score in Monday’s fifth place game.
