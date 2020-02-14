COSBY—When the Cosby High Eagles last met Hancock County they needed a furious come from behind effort to avoid getting upset by the Indians.
The second time around? The game was over by the end of the third quarter.
It still didn’t come easy, but Cosby was able to put away Hancock County with a 63-34 victory after an explosive third-quarter outing on Thursday evening.
Cosby (20-8, 9-0 District 2-A) was led by three players reaching double figures in scoring on Thursday. Trey Johnson led all scorers with 14. Braden Shaffer, who made his return after suffering an injury in the early moments of last Tuesday’s game against Cocke County, finished the night with 13.
“I was just happy to see Braden get through a game healthy,” Brooks said. “It’s not necessarily the scoring that we missed from him as much as we did his basketball IQ and his defense. He can go out and not score for us and we’ll still win because everything he does is that important to us.”
Jeremy Wise added 10 more points to the Eagles’ effort, all of which came in the second half.
Hancock County (12-12, 6-3 District 2-A) did a solid number on the Eagles defensively in the first half. The Indians held Cosby to just 13 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. However they wouldn’t be able to contain Cosby’s high-powered attack for long, as the Eagles exploded in the third by outscoring Hancock County 31-6 in the frame.
“I thought we defended well in the first half, but our offense was nowhere to be found,” Brooks said. “(Hancock County) threw a zone against us, and we’ve really struggled with that this year. We got looks, but they weren’t the looks we thrive on.
“I really laid into our guys at the half, because we’re capable of playing better than that. In the second half we showed that. It helped that they went to a man defense on us, too. We move the ball well against that type of defense, but we’ve got to get better at moving it around a zone, as well.”
Cosby connected on 12 makes from behind the arc, nine of which came in the second half.
Work still remains for the Eagles before they begin postseason play. After finishing up their district slate on Friday at Greenback, they’ll put an end to the regular season with a trip to Sevier County on Monday. That contest is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Cosby will open the District 2-A Tournament on Friday, February 21, as the No. 1 seed in the bracket. The Eagles will play in the 8:30 p.m. time slot on Friday, and their opponent will be determined after the quarterfinal round.
Cosby took the opening lead with a 3-point basket from Trey Johnson, but Hancock County responded with five unanswered to lead 5-3 with less than four minutes left in the first. The Eagles closed the first quarter with a 5-0 run of their own, though, taking an 8-5 lead into the second.
Both teams scoring woes continued into the second, as neither could get shots to fall in the first few minutes of the frame.
Hancock County broke the scoreless drought for both teams with a basket just over three minutes into the second period, cutting Cosby’s lead to one. The Indians reclaimed the lead on the ensuing possession, giving them a 9-8 lead.
Cosby remained scoreless in the second until Chad Styles connected on a 3-point basket with two minutes left in the first half to give the Eagles the lead back. The lead extended by two before the break, as Cosby led 13-9 in a low-scoring affair going into the half.
Defense ruled the game in the first half. Both teams combined to turn the ball over 18 times, with Hancock County holding the most of those with 12. What the Indians did best, though, was keep Cosby uneasy during its possessions and forced the Eagles into tough shots.
“(Hancock County) really packed it in with their zone and didn’t give us much to work with on the inside,” Brooks said. “We didn’t help ourselves by remaining content on leaving the ball on the outside. They gave us a hand to play and we played right into what they wanted us to do.”
Both teams traded baskets to open the second half. Jeremy Wise’s first basket of the night, a corner 3, sparked a 7-0 Cosby run to give the Eagles a 20-11 lead with six minutes left in the third. That 7-0 run soon became a 17-0 run, as Cosby led 30-11 with five minutes left in the third.
“What we did in the third quarter is something we can use to build off of,” Brooks said. “We’ll take them film and take a good look at it. Show our guys how we moved with and without the ball, and make sure we’re able to learn from that quarter and how much better we played versus the first half.”
Cosby had amassed 27 unanswered before Hancock County broke its scoreless drought. By then the Eagles held a 40-13 lead with under two to play in the third. They went on to take a 46-15 lead into the fourth.
Hancock County opened the fourth with five unanswered points, and turned into a 9-2 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to 24 with six minutes to play. Brooks worked several of his younger players in at this point, and they built the lead back up to 30 with under five minutes remaining.
Closing out the night, it was the Eagles who soared to a 29-point victory in their final home outing of the regular season.
