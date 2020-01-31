COSBY—Whether Cosby was struggling or not, there was one constant — Jeremy Wise was scoring. Kurt Brooks doesn’t expect anything less out of the senior.
The Eagles overcame a lackluster first half with an explosive third quarter, pulling away from Tennessee School for the Deaf 77-40 Thursday night.
Wise had already scored 13 points by halftime, and he got Cosby (17-7, 7-0 District 2-A) going in the third with his pull-up 3-pointer. And his floater after a Trey Johnson steal built a 17-point cushion. He finished with 18 points including three 3-pointers, the first giving Cosby the lead for good 8-6. The Eagles led by two points in the second quarter when Wise answered with five straight points. After driving to the rim, Wise busted a straightaway 3-pointer for a 22-15 lead.
“There’s one thing Jeremy has done every game this year and that’s play hard. He’s always going to play hard,” Brooks said. “That’s been true of him every game this year.”
Johnson led the Eagles with 23 points, despite not entering the game until the second quarter. Despite battling illness recently, Johnson returned and dropped nine second-quarter points. He drove to the basket three times after knocking down a 3-pointer as the Eagles led 32-21 at halftime.
But it was Johnson’s third-quarter which helped the Eagles end any thought of a three-game slide. Johnson buried two 3-pointers and finished two layups, that is before he threw down a breakaway dunk. And he followed that with a pull-up jumper to give Cosby a 66-29 advantage after three quarters.
“Trey’s really picked his game up to the next level this year,” Brooks said. “When he’s playing well, we’re a different team.”
Braden Shaffer scored 11, and his two third-quarter triples helped the Eagles go on a 34-6 run. Riley Galler converted two layups and scored five of his 9 points during the spurt, which also saw Shayden O’Dell bury a 3-pointer as Cosby began substituting. Paxton Coggins drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for his 6 points, and Ethan Shults added another triple to make it 77-38. Cooper Stuart put back a miss early in the frame and matched Logan Cline with 2 points.
“I’ve been on teams where I had to get mop-up minutes,” Brooks said. “It’s not an easy role to be in. It takes a lot of buy-in and shows a lot of character, whoever goes in and plays hard in a mop-up role.”
Lorenzo Currie gave the Eagles fits early, scoring eight points in the first quarter and helping the Vikings (9-10, 1-8) take an early 6-2 lead. Currie opened the second quarter with a three-point play and led TSD with 13 points, all in the first half. Jerry Williams totaled 11, scoring three field goals in the first half before his 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Cosby answered the early 6-2 deficit with a 13-0 run, starting with Galler’s layup and Wise’s first 3-pointer. Wise and Shaffer both scored off turnovers for a 15-6 lead, but Currie added two baskets to make it 15-10 after one quarter.
The Eagles continue district competition tonight against Washburn, with tip-off set for 8 p.m.
