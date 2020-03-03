MORRISTOWN—A week ago it appeared the Cosby High Lady Eagles had peaked at just the right time. As if a follow-up appearance in the Region 1-A championship was inevitable.
However, postseason basketball could care less what you did the game before, much less the week before. And on Monday, the postseason decided the Lady Eagles’ run was done.
“I hate to say this, but I thought we got outplayed and I got outcoached tonight,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “And I don’t want to take anything away from Cloudland because they’re a great team. We played terrible, but they had a lot to do with that.”
Cosby put up 66 points in its quarterfinal win over Hampton on Friday. In Monday’s semifinal it barely scratched a third of that against District 1-A tournament runner-up and regular season champion Cloudland.
“We just didn’t value possession tonight,” Lowe said. “We usually get the ball deep and find shooters, but tonight we didn’t do any of that. I can’t really explain it. I’m truly baffled at the way we played offensively.”
Up until the region semis Cosby had scored at least 60 points in each postseason game. Going cold a step away from a guaranteed sectional berth may haunt it all offseason.
Instead of slotting themselves in a rematch of last year’s region title game, the Lady Eagles end their season with their 13th loss of the season, the 12th of which coming by double-digits.
Up until Monday night all of Cosby’s losses came to Class AA and AAA competition. It was unbeaten against Class A teams since last season’s Class A sectional defeat at the hands of Oneida.
The 12 losses suffered in the regular season could matter less to Lowe. Those games were placed to help make his team better and more battle tested for the time of year that matters most. There’s not much that can quite prepare a team for an off night, though, and Cosby suffered one at the worst possible time.
“It don’t matter who you play year after year. We just didn’t show up tonight,” Lowe said. “You can play a cupcake schedule or a tough schedule like we did, but if you don’t show up in games like this you’re going to get your tail beat. Cloudland did that to us.”
Although earlier than they would have liked to, the Lady Eagles will now look ahead to the 2020-21 campaign.
The program returns every member from this year’s roster, including a strong core of juniors that will play out their final season on The Hill, and a group of rising underclassmen that Lowe anticipates to vie for significant minutes in the years to come.
Monday’s loss is undoubtedly a setback for a team that returned four starters from last year’s region championship team. However, it’s how this group deals with the setback that matters as they move forward.
“We had a good season,” Lowe said. “We didn’t end the year where we wanted, but we got better as the year went along. As a coach that’s all you want.
“We’ve got to go back to work. I’ve coached these girls for a long time. I know they’re sick over this loss. We’re all disgusted with the way we went out, but they’ll be back and ready for next year.”
