NEW CENTER—The Newport Grammar Warriors put up gaudy numbers in their opening session at a weekend Christmas tourney on Thursday.
The Warriors pounced all night on Nolachuckey to pick up a 71-29 victory. They were led by Izaiah Hall’s game-high 17 points. Oren Hazelwood added 12 in their favor. Nolachuckey was led by Noah Robinson’s 16-point performance.
Newport Grammar’s stingy defensive play set the tone for the night, as it held Nolachuckey to just two points in the first quarter. The Warriors turned their defense into easy offense on the other end to build a 22-2 lead at the end of the opening frame.
NGS made good use of the 3-point line in the opening frame by burying a pair from deep, but relied more on the interior to close out the first half.
The Warriors maintained their 20-point lead with a 36-16 lead going into the half. Hall and Hazelwood combined for 17 points through the first 12 minutes.
Hall would have his best quarter in the third, putting up eight points as he helped the Warriors push their lead to a 31-point, 55-24 advantage before going into the final frame.
Keeping with the theme of the night by putting up double-digit figures in each frame, NGS did so once more by tacking on 16 more points to their total in the fourth to give them a dominating 42-point victory on the opening night of their weekend Christmas tourney stay.
