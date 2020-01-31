COSBY—Cosby tackled one area of emphasis and gave itself a chance to work on another. A fast start gave the Lady Eagles a chance to improve their zone offense.
Cosby gained some game experience in both areas on Thursday night as it cruised 65-9 over Tennessee School for the Deaf.
By halftime, 10 different players had scored. And that number climbed to 12 before the final horn. Bralyn McGaha was the only one to hit double figures, finishing with 13 points. Nine of those points came behind the 3-point line. Lauren Ford, Gracie Johnson, Sabrina Keller and Katie Myers all scored 8.
Cosby (14-10, 7-0 District 2-A) didn’t waste any time attacking the 2-3 zone, and the Lady Eagles’ bench players didn’t have to sit there for long.
“We’ve struggled against that some this year, and we’ve really made a point of emphasis these last two weeks to come out against a 2-3,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “We did a good job defensively, limiting them to one shot.”
The win not only gave the Lady Eagles their fourth triumph in five games, but it also gave Cosby a 34-0 district record under Lowe.
Martinna Holloway’s 3-pointer 1:28 after the opening tip pulled the Lady Vikings (2-17, 0-9) as close as they would get. The Lady Eagles ended the opening frame on a 17-0 run and never looked back, taking a 22-5 lead to the second quarter. Sabrina Keller finished two layups and assisted another from Tessa McGaha, and Ali Smith drained Cosby’s second 3-pointer to make it 16-3. Lauren Ford and Katie Myers both converted in the paint after Gracie Myers’ baseline jumper.
Bralyn McGaha answered TSD’s opening basket of the second quarter with eight straight points. After her fast-break layup, McGaha drilled two 3-pointers for a 30-5 cushion. Jacie Wise, Katie Myers and Keller each had a layup, and Gracie Johnson completed an and-one to make it 39-8. Two layups by Ford and a 3-pointer from Katie Myers built the halftime lead to 46-8. And the scoring run reached 25-0 in the third quarter.
“We got deep in the rotation tonight; that’s exciting to see,” Lowe said. “They practice hard and they deserve to play. We did a good job putting the game away so we played everybody early.”
Macie Clark and Tia Way both joined the scoring barrage with third-quarter layups. Johnson’s 3-pointer built the lead to 55-8 after three quarters. Katie Myers and Way each busted a 3-pointer in the fourth, as Cosby closed with a 10-0 run.
Holloway, who led TSD with 7 points, hit her second 3-pointer in the second quarter for a 30-8 deficit. Lorissa Currie scored TSD’s only other field goal to open the second quarter.
The Lady Eagles entertain district rival Washburn at 6:30 p.m. tonight, looking to clinch the No. 1 seed for the District 2-A tournament.
