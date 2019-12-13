BANNER ELK, N.C.—Quay Kimble scored a game-high 27 points and Andrew Gardner added 20 markers to lead the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team to an 87-75 non-conference win over visiting Tusculum Thursday night at Williams Gymnasium. The Bobcats (8-2) remain undefeated at home this year (6-0) and complete the season sweep over the Pioneers (6-4).
Kimble shot 9-of-14 from the floor including 6-of-8 from three-point territory and 3-of-3 from the free throw line as the Bobcats shot a blistering 24-of-30 from the charity stripe (80%). Gardner went 8-of-9 from the foul line and 6-of-10 from the floor while grabbing a game-high seven rebounds.
The Pioneers placed five players in double-figure scoring led by senior Tariq Jenkins as he tallied 17 points and dished out seven assists. Senior Dillon Smith came off the bench and poured in five 3-pointers on nine attempts for his 15 points. Smith entered the game missing his last 28 three-point tries. The TU trio of Joshua Scott, Trenton Gibson and Caleb Hodnett scored 10 points apiece in the loss.
Lees-McRae shot 28-of-48 from the floor for 58.3 percent including 7-of-19 from beyond the arch (36.8%). Tusculum finished the game shooting 27-of-57 from the field for 47.4 percent including 8-of-25 from downtown (32%). TU also went 13-of-20 from the free throw stripe for 65 percent. The Bobcats owned a 31-25 advantage on the boards as Tusculum is out-rebounded for the first time this season.
The Bobcats held a slight edge in points in the paint (36-34) and outscored the Pioneers 19-6 in fastbreak points.
Tusculum will wrap-up its three-game road swing as TU travels to Young Harris on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The Pioneers edged the Mountain Lions 74-73 in Greeneville last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.