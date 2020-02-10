GREENEVILLE—Daniel Carr poured in 28 points, while Van Turner, Jr. added 23 to lead the Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team to an 87-72 South Atlantic Conference win at Tusculum University Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
The Royals (16-6, 11-5 SAC) erupted for 59 points in the second half while shooting 64 percent from floor to avenge a 67-61 loss to the Pioneers (14-10, 9-7 SAC) earlier this season.
Tusculum sophomore Trenton Gibson posted team-highs with 20 points and seven assists, while Caleb Hodnett finished with 15 markers and nine boards as the Pioneers had their three-game winning streak halted.
Turner knocked down seven 3-pointers for the visitors as Queens ended the game shooting 54 percent from the field including 12-of-23 from three-point territory (52%) and 23-of-31 from the free throw line (74%).
Tusculum ended the game shooting 41 percent from the floor and were out-rebounded for only the third time this season (41-29).
Queens led 28-25 at halftime and opened the second period with a 6-2 run in the opening 1:09 including a four-point play by Turner as the Royals led 34-27. With the visitors leading 36-29, Tusculum got six points from Hodnett who buried a three-pointer and converted a three-point play as the Pioneers trailed 36-35 with 16:21 remaining.
Queens answered with a 6-0 spurt to spark a 13-4 run including triples by Turner and Carr to push the lead to double digits at 49-39 at the 13:18 mark. A pair of buckets by Tariq Jenkins brought the Pioneers back to within 49-43 with 12:21 on the clock.
The Royals responded with a 7-0 run including two free throws each by Kenny Dye and Carr and a three-pointer from Jamari Smith as Queens led 56-43 with 11:18 on the scoreboard.
The lead swelled to 14 (58-44) after Taylor’s two free throws with 10 minutes to go, before the Pioneers got a three-point play from Brandon Mitchell and Dillon Smith came up with a steal and basket as TU trailed 58-49 with 9:10 remaining.
Five straight points pushed the Royals’ lead back out to double figures for good as Queens remains tied for second place in the league standings while the Pioneers also keep step with Anderson in fourth place.
Jenkins and Smith each finished with 10 points for the game, while Mitchell was held without a blocked shot for the first time in 12 games.
Tusculum will host cross-mountain rival Mars Hill on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Pioneers will be looking to avenge last month’s last-second 67-66 loss to the Lions.
