KNOXVILLE—Coming off of a weekend of low-scoring affairs, No. 20 Tennessee's offensive firepower showed out once again in a 17-5 win over ETSU on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
UT's 20 hits in the win over the Bucs - who entered the night on an eight-game win streak - set a season-high, while the 17 runs were its fourth-most in a game this season. The Vols (15-2) also hit four home runs and had 10 extra-base hits, both of which set season highs.
On the mound, freshman Christian Delashmit was credited with the win, as he improved to 3-0 on the season. Delashmit pitched three shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out four.
In his first action of the season, sophomore Camden Sewell started at pitcher for Tennessee. Sewell pitched three innings and gave up just one hit while striking out five in his first action since last season's NCAA regional victory over UNC Wilmington.
Kirby Connell, Elijah Pleasants and Mark McLaughlin also saw action in relief for the Vols.
Offensively, Alerick Soularie paced UT with two home runs and an RBI single, driving in a total of four runs. Soularie's three hits set his single-game season high. Zach Daniels also had three hits for the Vols – two of which were doubles – and scored three times.
After a scoreless first inning, Tennessee jumped out in front with six runs in the second. Following the third and fourth innings in which ETSU responded with five combined runs to decrease its deficit to two, the Vols shutout the Bucs the rest of the way while scoring 10 more runs themselves.
Over the last five innings, Tennessee held ETSU to just three hits.
Tennessee begins its SEC slate with a trip to Columbia, S.C., for a series against South Carolina this weekend. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., and all three games will be streamed on SEC Network+.
SOULARIE GOES YARD (2X)
Alerick Soularie's two-home run performance was the first two-home run outing by a Vol since April 9, 2019 – when Soularie and Andre Lipcius each had two home runs against Lipscomb.
OFFENSIVE SEASON HIGHS
Tennessee set season highs in hits (20), home runs (four) and extra-base hits (10). The Vols' 20 hits are the program's most in a single game since Feb. 26, 2016 – when Tennessee had 21 hits in a 25-8 win over Grand Canyon.
