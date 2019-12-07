SEVIERVILLE—Cocke County’s defense could only give its offense so many chances.
The Lady Red limited Sevier County to 11 field goals but couldn’t come up with enough of their own, as Sevier County pulled out a 45-33 triumph over CCHS at Lon C. Burchfield Gymnasium on Friday night.
In particular, Mackenna Loveday made Cocke County (5-3, 1-1 District 2-AAA) pay for its lack of offense.
By the time the first quarter horn sounded, Loveday had already scored 10 of her game-high 22 points for the Bearettes (3-3, 2-0), who scored nine straight points during a 14-2 spurt stretching from the first quarter to the second for a 21-11 lead. Her first 3-pointer got Sevier County on the board, and she then pulled Sevier County even before her second triple put the Bearettes up for good at 10-9.
“You have to go out and contest that shot because we knew going in that (Loveday) could shoot it,” CCHS coach Jeremy Byrd said.
By comparison, CCHS matched Sevier County with 11 field goals, but three of them came in the final 1:10 of the contest.
Cocke County limited the Bearettes to just seven points in the third quarter, but its shooting woes kept Sevier County in the lead as the Lady Red didn’t hit a field goal in the second half until 6:02 remained in the game. Loveday capitalized as she hit two shots in the paint before Natali Shultz knocked down a straightaway 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 29-20 lead going to the fourth. Shultz finished with 6 points, both coming behind the 3-point line.
Sevier County began to pull away from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, connecting on 14-of-17 free throws led by a perfect 8-for-8 effort from Loveday.
Sydney Clevenger led Cocke County in scoring with 14 points, going 7-of-8 at the foul line and scoring off a steal in the final minute of the contest. Heavan Baxter joined her in double figures with 11.
Baxter’s floater in the paint cut the margin to single digits for the final time at 33-24, but her drive to the bucket with 4:04 remaining was Cocke County’s only other field goal until the 1:10 mark of the final period. Paige Niethammer scored twice in the paint, the second time coming through contact, but Sevier County by then had built a comfortable 45-27 cushion.
“I just thought late in the game, we lost our composure and started taking a few bad shots. That hurt us,” Byrd said. “I feel like I’ve got better shooters this year than I’ve ever had, but we’re just not knocking them down for whatever reason.”
Loveday drove to the rim in the closing seconds of the first quarter for a 12-9 lead, which grew to 15-9 when Shultz hit from 3-point range.
Shelby Smith capped the run with her 3-pointer from the left wing for Sevier County’s final field goal of the first half.
Baxter scored off a Jaylen Cofield assist and made it 4-0 with her floater from the baseline, and her 15-foot jumper from just inside the left corner with 7 seconds on the clock cut Sevier County’s halftime lead to 22-17.
“I felt like we were getting some pretty good shots, but we were only getting one. We weren’t doing a whole lot on the offensive glass,” Byrd noted. “I feel like the defense has definitely improved since the beginning of the year. We’re playing a lot harder and playing a lot more disciplined on defense and just making it tougher for them to create what they want.
But offensively, we’ve always struggled here.”
Clevenger helped keep the Lady Red in front during the first quarter, knocking down a go-ahead 3-pointer and then breaking a 7-7 tie when she stole the ball and finished the layup. But CCHS didn’t hit another field goal until the 2:25 mark of the second quarter when Camryn Halcomb sank a 12-foot jump shot to make it a 21-15 game. Until then, Cocke County’s only points had been four free throws by Clevenger.
Halcomb matched Niethammer with 4 points for Cocke County.
The Lady Red entertain Morristown West in a critical conference matchup on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. in Newport.
